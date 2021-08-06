Green Bay Packers fans go berserk, as Aaron Rodgers shows off pinpoint accuracy during training camp drill

Green Bay Packers fans have been more than excited to have their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in action. Now that they saw what he is still capable of doing, their team's hopes for the upcoming 2021 season are even better than they thought they were at the outset.

Aaron Rodgers shows pinpoint accuracy at training camp

Aaron Rodgers had the crowd roaring at Green Bay Packers training camp this week, as he threw a pass to a practice net over 50 yards away.

Rodgers, of course, not only set the crowd into a frenzy, but also Twitter, where fans raved over the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player's performance, especially just a week after he officially reported.

There are also many different angles of the accurate throw Aaron Rodgers made.

This impressive throw comes just days after EA Sports announced their Madden 22 ratings, where they gave Aaron Rodgers an 84% accuracy rating. That, too sent packers fans wild, arguing that the 37-year-old should have had a better rating. Now he proved that with his prowess on the field.

Aaron Rodgers has also showed why his offensive supporting cast is so important to him. Even as he enters his 17th season in the NFL, he still has the arm and the mechanics to make plays happen deep down the field.

Now that Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers and has his former teammate Randall Cobb back in action as well, the odds are back in the team's favor for a postseason run.

Is this Aaron Rodgers' last season in Green Bay?

With the newly configured contract negotiations over, it seems this will be the final year Aaron Rodgers will play in Green Bay at Labeau Field. Whether he decides to forego the rest of his contract and retire or take a trade to another team remains to be seen, though.

Either way, it's clear that even though he missed out on OTAs and mandatory minicamp this off-season, Aaron Rodgers has been and will be ready for the upcoming 2021 season. When and where he did his off-season training is a mystery, but he is still in the shape he was last season when he earned his third NFL MVP award.

This is a monumental season for Aaron Rodgers, particularly because it happens to be a contract season and could possibly determine where he ends up at in 2022.

Edited by Bhargav