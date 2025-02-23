  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Greg Cosell names "shocking" 6'5", 224-pound star as QB2 in 2025 NFL Draft - "He's a higher level prospect"

Greg Cosell names "shocking" 6'5", 224-pound star as QB2 in 2025 NFL Draft - "He's a higher level prospect"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 23, 2025 02:57 GMT
Austin Peay v Louisville - Source: Getty
Tyler Shough is an underrated 2025 QB prospect - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL draft has coalesced around two quarterbacks - Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders - and a variety of top prospects in other positions like offensive line and edge rusher. However, if Greg Cosell is to be asked, there's one passer who may become a potential steal for whoever drafts him.

Ad

On Thursday's episode of the Ross Tucker podcast, he revealed his fascination with Tyler Shough, the 6'4", 225-lb. 25-year-old who exploded for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions with the Louisville Cardinals in 2024 - his only season as a primary starter:

"I loved his tape. He looks the part of an NFL quarterback. He's got clean mechanics. He stayed on the midline. These are the little details that I look for. ... I think he's a higher level prospect. I really do."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He also opined that Shough's age wouldn't be a factor, as many quarterbacks have shown that they can play well beyond 36 - Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, especially. The only thing holding him back could be his injury history at Texas Tech.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Ryan Fowler praises Tyler Shough ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Another person who has had high praise for Tyler Shough is The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, who wrote that Shough has more nuances to his game than a typical powerful thrower who likes to fling 100-mph fastballs:

"Even in games where Louisville’s offense struggled, his processing and decision-making flashed with consistency. But when things are firing on all cylinders, his play has justified NFL consideration."
Ad

Fowler described how Shough's Senior Bowl performance went:

"Shough commanded the offense with poise during practice sessions, showcasing a live arm and quick decision-making. He threw with anticipation, layered the ball over the middle of the field, and showcased creativity outside the pocket that has also been displayed on tape."

Meanwhile, Daniel Jeremiah said about the seven-year college veteran during a conference call on Thursday:

Ad
"He can drive the Balk. He's big and strong, he's another one that can get to three in the progression, he can throw off-balance, he's got a lot of arm talent. There's a lot to like there."

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24 to 26.

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी