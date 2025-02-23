The 2025 NFL draft has coalesced around two quarterbacks - Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders - and a variety of top prospects in other positions like offensive line and edge rusher. However, if Greg Cosell is to be asked, there's one passer who may become a potential steal for whoever drafts him.

On Thursday's episode of the Ross Tucker podcast, he revealed his fascination with Tyler Shough, the 6'4", 225-lb. 25-year-old who exploded for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions with the Louisville Cardinals in 2024 - his only season as a primary starter:

"I loved his tape. He looks the part of an NFL quarterback. He's got clean mechanics. He stayed on the midline. These are the little details that I look for. ... I think he's a higher level prospect. I really do."

He also opined that Shough's age wouldn't be a factor, as many quarterbacks have shown that they can play well beyond 36 - Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, especially. The only thing holding him back could be his injury history at Texas Tech.

Ryan Fowler praises Tyler Shough ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Another person who has had high praise for Tyler Shough is The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, who wrote that Shough has more nuances to his game than a typical powerful thrower who likes to fling 100-mph fastballs:

"Even in games where Louisville’s offense struggled, his processing and decision-making flashed with consistency. But when things are firing on all cylinders, his play has justified NFL consideration."

Fowler described how Shough's Senior Bowl performance went:

"Shough commanded the offense with poise during practice sessions, showcasing a live arm and quick decision-making. He threw with anticipation, layered the ball over the middle of the field, and showcased creativity outside the pocket that has also been displayed on tape."

Meanwhile, Daniel Jeremiah said about the seven-year college veteran during a conference call on Thursday:

"He can drive the Balk. He's big and strong, he's another one that can get to three in the progression, he can throw off-balance, he's got a lot of arm talent. There's a lot to like there."

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24 to 26.

