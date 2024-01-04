The weekly appearances of Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show have recently come under scrutiny after the quarterback made a malicious claim about Jimmy Kimmel. The New York Jets superstar said on the show that, once the list of high-profile names involved with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was released, Kimmel wouldn't be so pleased.

Kimmel himself threatened to go to court against Aaron Rodgers' actions on the show. The unwanted distraction has made Jets fans beg for the quarterback not to appear on McAfee's show anymore, with WFAN host of 'Boomer and Gio' show Gregg Giannotti sending a clear message to Woody Johnson: take Rodgers out.

“If I’m Woody Johnson, I’ll find a way to get you whatever you’re getting paid from McAfee. I’ll find you a way. Robert Kraft found all sorts of different ways to get Tom Brady paid. I’ll find you a way to get that million dollars. You can’t do the show anymore. You can’t. You’re killing us. You killed us for an entire year. Everybody has to respond to it. The team has to respond to it. He’s gotta get off that show, and the Jets have to do something about it. But they don’t have the guts to stand up to Aaron Rodgers and say that. He’ll be like, ‘This is what I do. They pay me, I enjoy doing it and screw you guys.’ And that’s going to be a fight.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several names involved in the Epstein scandal were released on Wednesday. Jimmy Kimmel's name was not mentioned in the documents.

Aaron Rodgers' fake comeback attempt was fueled by Pat McAfee's show

Although Aaron Rodgers made an impressive recovery, it was clear that he would not return to play in the 2023 season. However, he still appeared weekly on Tuesdays at the former punter's show, and gave hopeful updates for the fans. Still, when it was all said and done, Rodgers did not return in the 2023 season.

The fact that the New York Jets weren't close to getting a playoff spot made his return even more unlikely, since there was no reason for him to risk an early return with nothing left for the franchise to play for.

The Jets alternated between Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian as the starters following Rodgers' injury in Week 1.