Greg Olsen gives clear verdict on Drake Maye's "best quarterback in the league" performance vs. MVP Josh Allen

By Nishant
Published Oct 06, 2025 16:12 GMT
Drake Maye and Greg Olsen (Credit: Imagn Images)
Drake Maye and Greg Olsen (image credit: IMAGN)

Drake Maye's electric performance led the New England Patriots to victory over the then-unbeaten Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The quarterback went 6 of 6 in the final quarter, paving the way for the 23-20 win at Highmark Stadium.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Greg Olsen shared his take on Maye's performance.

"I'm not surprised he's doing so well," Olsen said on Monday, via "Wake Up Barstool." "I mean, last night, he looked like he was going to be the best quarterback in the league.
"I mean, he's that good against that team, that throw he made to Stefon Diggs on the scramble to the right sideline. You can't throw the ball better than that. He checks every box he was. He was arguably the best player on the field against the MVP. I mean, he was that good."
Maye's 12-yard catch-and-run play with Stefon Diggs to kick off the final drive set the tone for Andy Borregales' game-winning 52-yard field goal.

The Patriots are 3-2 heading into Week 6. They will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Drake Maye's reaction to win over the Bills

Drake Maye was elated after clinching back-to-back wins. The quarterback expressed his joy during Sunday's postgame interview and also gave credit to the team's defense for the victory.

“They can’t stop us," Maye said. "I’m trying to get these guys the football and just trying to make positive plays. But like I said, the defense also played great. What a night.”
Stefon Diggs and Maye were at another level. The wide receiver, who was traded by the Bills last year to the Houston Texans, caught 10 passes for 146 yards. Maye stayed calm and composed under pressure and threw some incredible passes.

The Patriots defense did well to keep one of the best offensive units under control. For the first time this season, Josh Allen and Co. failed to score more than 30 points in a game.

