  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce
  • Greg Olsen recalls Taylor Swift's 'gracious' gesture towards 12-year-old daughter during weekend outing with Travis Kelce

Greg Olsen recalls Taylor Swift's 'gracious' gesture towards 12-year-old daughter during weekend outing with Travis Kelce

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:29 GMT
Greg Olsen recalls Taylor Swift
Greg Olsen recalls Taylor Swift's 'gracious' gesture towards 12-year-old daughter during weekend outing with Travis Kelce (Image Credit: GETTY)

Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen recently spent a weekend with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. In an interview with US Weekly, Olsen shared details about his time with the Chiefs' TE and the "Blank Space" singer.

Ad

Olsen praised Swift for his generous gesture towards his daughter, Talbot, all while raving about her ongoing romance with Kelce. Additionally, he reflected on fans' initial reactions to the couple's romance.

"She was super gracious," Olsen said. "She was taking pictures with my (12-year-old) daughter (Talbot). Just the connections she made with so many people there, you can tell why people rave about her when they get around her. For two and a half days, she was part of the group and just had a really good time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"After the initial shock, I think people tried to be respectful of her enjoying her time with Travis," Olsen further added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The couple recently made an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast last week. Swift made her debut on Kelce's podcast, breaking multiple records for her podcasting debut.

Greg Olsen opened up about his impression of Travis Kelce

In another segment of their New Heights episode, Greg Olsen talked in detail about his friendship with Travis Kelce. Olsen praised Kelce's jolly personality while sharing a perfect description of the tight end's nature in his eyes.

Ad
“He’s just the guy you want to have around,” Olsen said. “He’s the life of the party. He makes everyone feel welcome. There’s no outsiders, there’s no barrier. He’s just a very social, outgoing, comfortable-in-his-own-skin type of guy. He’s been like that forever.”

Before Olsen, Adam Sandler opened up about his bond with Travis Kelce during the promotions of "Happy Gilmore 2” with Entertainment Tonight last month. In an interview, Sandler compared Kelce to his high school friends.

Ad
"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," Sandler said. "He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

Last week, an astrologer made a major prediction about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s future amidst constant buzz around their wedding.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications