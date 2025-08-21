Greg Olsen recalls Taylor Swift's 'gracious' gesture towards 12-year-old daughter during weekend outing with Travis Kelce

Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen recently spent a weekend with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. In an interview with US Weekly, Olsen shared details about his time with the Chiefs' TE and the "Blank Space" singer.

Olsen praised Swift for his generous gesture towards his daughter, Talbot, all while raving about her ongoing romance with Kelce. Additionally, he reflected on fans' initial reactions to the couple's romance.

"She was super gracious," Olsen said. "She was taking pictures with my (12-year-old) daughter (Talbot). Just the connections she made with so many people there, you can tell why people rave about her when they get around her. For two and a half days, she was part of the group and just had a really good time."

"After the initial shock, I think people tried to be respectful of her enjoying her time with Travis," Olsen further added.

The couple recently made an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast last week. Swift made her debut on Kelce's podcast, breaking multiple records for her podcasting debut.

Greg Olsen opened up about his impression of Travis Kelce

In another segment of their New Heights episode, Greg Olsen talked in detail about his friendship with Travis Kelce. Olsen praised Kelce's jolly personality while sharing a perfect description of the tight end's nature in his eyes.

“He’s just the guy you want to have around,” Olsen said. “He’s the life of the party. He makes everyone feel welcome. There’s no outsiders, there’s no barrier. He’s just a very social, outgoing, comfortable-in-his-own-skin type of guy. He’s been like that forever.”

Before Olsen, Adam Sandler opened up about his bond with Travis Kelce during the promotions of "Happy Gilmore 2” with Entertainment Tonight last month. In an interview, Sandler compared Kelce to his high school friends.

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," Sandler said. "He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

Last week, an astrologer made a major prediction about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s future amidst constant buzz around their wedding.

