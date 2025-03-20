"Grip it and Rip it" - Tom Brady brings GOAT-level confidence to greens at Pebble Beach Golf Links

Tom Brady is enjoying life at his own pace after retirement. After a successful tenure playing football for 23 seasons, the 7x Super Bowl champion has found solace in another sport, golf.

Over the years, Tom Brady has established himself as a skilled golfer. He has participated in PGA Tour pro-ams and different competitions. On Wednesday, the former NFL quarterback took to social media to share a few snippets of engaging in his favorite post-retirement sport.

In one of the IG stories, the 5x Super Bowl MVP shared a snippet of himself hitting a shot near a picturesque backdrop. He accompanied the photo with a confident caption:

"Grip it and rip it," Brady wrote.

Tom Brady's Instagram story

Brady was actually at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California on Wednesday. It is one of the most beautiful and well-known courses in the United States. Brady had returned to the place after humiliating himself with a bad shot last year during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Both Bill Belichick and Brady played golf together during their stint with the New England Patriots. Back in 2014, the quarterback participated in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside his former head coach.

During an interview in 2018, Belichick once recalled a death-defying moment that Tom Brady had during this tournament.

"We were on the sixth hole, which is a long par -5, and it goes up a big hill and the ocean is on the right, and the fairway kind of falls to the right, and most of us golfers are little slicers anyways, so lots of ball end up over there, in or by the ocean."

"So, there we are playing in a Pro-Am Tournament, where, as an amateur, if you hit a bad shot you don't really have to worry about it. ... There's not a ton of pressure on the amateurs because you have a good player with you who probably is going to make a par on almost every hole and birdie a few."

"So Tom (Brady) hit this one shot, his second shot over and I see a starting quarterback, a Super Bowl MVP, a league MVP, literally hanging over the side of a cliff probably 200-300 feet above the ocean trying to hit a golf ball that is pretty meaningless shot because the pro is already going to do better than he would on that hole. But that's Tom."

Apart from golfing, Tom Brady has stayed connected with the world of football. He is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and also worked as a color commentator with Fox Sports.

He also worked on the crew that covered Super Bowl LIX. However, because of his stake in the Raiders, certain restrictions have now been imposed on Brady's broadcasting career.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teamed up toward victory during The Match in 2022

The match refers to a series of exhibition games that include celebrities and notable people from different sporting fields as participants. In 2022, the 7x Super Bowl champion teamed up with former Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers.

Brady and Rodgers faced the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a 12-hole matchup at the Wynn in Las Vegas. They both impressed fans with their golfing skills and emerged as the winners of the game. Furthermore, they also helped raise enough for over 10 million meals for Feeding America through the event.

Tom Brady's competitive attitude and commitment were the reason why the Patriots ended up with six Super Bowl championships with him as the starting quarterback. He won one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well before hanging up his cleats for good in 2023.

