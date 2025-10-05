Gunnar Helm's GF Erin Schassler pairs $2,110 Louis Vuitton bag with custom Titans tank top for matchup vs. Arizona [PHOTO]

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 05, 2025 20:05 GMT
Gunnar Helm
Gunnar Helm's girlfriend Erin Schassler shared her gameday outfit. (Photos via Erin Schassler's Instagram)

Gunnar Helm and the Tennessee Titans are on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, his girlfriend, Erin Schassler shared a look at her gameday outfit from a recent game.

On Sunday afternoon, Erin Schassler shared photos of herslef standing on the sidelines at Nissan Stadium. She wore a custom Tennessee Titans tank top that she paired with denim shorts.

"Game day rewind 🎞️🏈❤️" Erin Schassler wrote.
In the photos of Schassler on the sidelines, her Louis Vuitton handbag can be seen on full display. According to the Louis Vuitton website, the handbag retails for $2,110.

Erin Schassler showed off her Louis Vuitton handbag. (Photos via Erin Schassler's Instagram)

Erin Schassler completed the Tennessee Titans gameday look with dark sunglasses.

Gunnar Helm's GF Erin Schassler celebrated gameday as a WAG

Tennessee Titans rookie tight end Gunnar Helm's girlfriend Erin Schassler celebrated the beginning of the 2025 NFL season. She also celebrated the first season of her being an NFL Wag.

In a post on Instagram, Erin Schassler shared a look of the first home game in Week 2 at Nissan Stadium. She posed for photos while wearing a denim halter top with light blue trim that matched the denim shorts that she was wearing. In the caption she shared how her gameday routine looks different this season, hinting at her status as Helm's girlfriend.

"Game days are looking a little different this year," Schassler captioned her Instagram post ahead of Week 2.
Gunnar Helm and Erin Schassler debuted their relationship on Instagram in August. The Titans rookie tight end shared a post on his Instagram Story of them on a dinner date and referred to his girlfriend as 'home.' Erin Schassler is a model based out of Chicago but, now spends a lot of her time in Nashville, supporting Helm and the Titans.

In four games this season, Gunnar Helm has seven catches for 64 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown of his NFL career. Helm was drafted by the Titans in the fourth round out of the University of Texas.

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
