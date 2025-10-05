Gunnar Helm's GF Erin Schassler pairs $2,110 Louis Vuitton bag with custom Titans tank top for matchup vs. Arizona [PHOTO]

Gunnar Helm and the Tennessee Titans are on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, his girlfriend, Erin Schassler shared a look at her gameday outfit from a recent game. On Sunday afternoon, Erin Schassler shared photos of herslef standing on the sidelines at Nissan Stadium. She wore a custom Tennessee Titans tank top that she paired with denim shorts.&quot;Game day rewind 🎞️🏈❤️&quot; Erin Schassler wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the photos of Schassler on the sidelines, her Louis Vuitton handbag can be seen on full display. According to the Louis Vuitton website, the handbag retails for $2,110. Erin Schassler showed off her Louis Vuitton handbag. (Photos via Erin Schassler's Instagram)Erin Schassler completed the Tennessee Titans gameday look with dark sunglasses. Gunnar Helm's GF Erin Schassler celebrated gameday as a WAGTennessee Titans rookie tight end Gunnar Helm's girlfriend Erin Schassler celebrated the beginning of the 2025 NFL season. She also celebrated the first season of her being an NFL Wag. In a post on Instagram, Erin Schassler shared a look of the first home game in Week 2 at Nissan Stadium. She posed for photos while wearing a denim halter top with light blue trim that matched the denim shorts that she was wearing. In the caption she shared how her gameday routine looks different this season, hinting at her status as Helm's girlfriend. &quot;Game days are looking a little different this year,&quot; Schassler captioned her Instagram post ahead of Week 2. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGunnar Helm and Erin Schassler debuted their relationship on Instagram in August. The Titans rookie tight end shared a post on his Instagram Story of them on a dinner date and referred to his girlfriend as 'home.' Erin Schassler is a model based out of Chicago but, now spends a lot of her time in Nashville, supporting Helm and the Titans. In four games this season, Gunnar Helm has seven catches for 64 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown of his NFL career. Helm was drafted by the Titans in the fourth round out of the University of Texas.