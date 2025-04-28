Gunnar Helm shares 4-word message for Quinn Ewers, his GF Madelyn after Dolphins drafts star QB in round 7

Quinn Ewers started his journey in the league on Saturday when the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the 2025 NFL draft's 7th round as the 231st pick. Following his draft, the quarterback received a wholesome tribute from his girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes.

Madelyn Barnes shared an Instagram post to celebrate Ewers' draft, which also attracted a reaction from Tennessee Titans draft pick, Gunnar Helm.

Helm shared a 4-word message in the comment section of Barnes' IG post.

"Forever Quinn’s biggest fan," Helm commented.

Gunnar Helm shares 4-word message for Quinn Ewers (Image Credit: Madelyn Barnes/IG)

As for Barnes' post, it featured an emotional message for Quinn Ewers. In her note, Barnes talked about her "overjoyed" emotions about getting to share the quarterback's biggest moment of his career.

Talking about her excitement to watch Ewers begin his NFL career with the Dolphins, Barnes wrote:

"So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!! Miami ain’t ready."

Along with the message, Madelyn Barnes shared a picture with Quinn. In the snapshot, the couple can be seen hugging each other while capturing their special day in a beautiful picture.

Apart from celebrating Ewers' new beginnings, Barnes cheered for Riley Leonard after the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the sixth round 6 of the 2025 NFL draft.

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey shared special message for Quinn Ewers

Apart from the fans, Gunnar Helm and his girlfriend Madelyn Barnes, Quinn Ewers received a special congratulations message from Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey.

On Sunday, McConaughey shared his reaction to the Dolphins drafting Ewers via an X post and wrote:

"dream come true. talent to the next level inside and out. so happy for you Quinn. Sling it."

In addition to Matthew McConaughey, Cowboys legend Dez Bryant also celebrated Ewers' signing with the Dolphins. In fact, in his statement, Bryant praised Ewers as a better quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa. Nevertheless, it would be exciting to see if Ewers outshines Tagovailoa in the upcoming season.

