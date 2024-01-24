Fans roast Stephen A Smith over bold claim to take on Donald Trump in Presidential debate

Sports fans are roasting ESPN TV personality Stephen A. Smith after he claimed he could take on Donald Trump in a presidential debate.

Smith went on "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday and said Trump would be no match for him in a presidential debate.

“Obviously, I have my show 'First Take' on ESPN every weekday morning," Smith said. "I would love to be in a presidential debate. I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week! Name the time and place and I’ll show up!

“Do you know what I would do if I was on the stage with Trump and Trump tried to talk about the way that I look? Do you know how much material I would have? Look at him. Are you kidding me? I marvel at how people have limited comebacks for him. Jeb Bush, ‘low energy,’ no comeback. Marco Rubio, ‘little Marco,’ no comeback.”

After Stephen A. Smith's comments, fans took to social media to blast the TV personality.

"Guy couldn’t handle Max Kellerman," a fan wrote.

"Trump would use him as a warm up for the real deal," a fan posted.

"I would spend an irresponsible amount of money to watch this debate," an X user wrote.

"Dawg you can’t even out-debate JJ Redick," a comment read.

The consensus from fans is that the debate between Stephen A. Smith and Donald Trump would be a must-watch. However, they think Trump would easily demolish Smith in a verbal contest and point to the TV personality losing debates to analysts Max Kellerman and JJ Reddick on his show.

Whether or not Trump is interested in the debate with Stephen A. Smith is uncertain.

Stephen A. Smith says Donald Trump being President could spark a civil war

Although Stephen A. Smith wants to debate Donald Trump, the "First Take" host does have some fear of Trump being U.S. President again.

Trump was the President from 2016 until 2020 and is the current favorite to win this year's election. If that does happen, Smith believes it could cause a civil war.

“When I look at Trump, here's where I think that all of his supporters should take something into consideration," Smith said. "I think he's so divisive that he could potentially cause civil war in this country."

For now, Trump is just focused on winning the 2024 U.S. election.