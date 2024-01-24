Stephen A. Smith went on the Howard Stern show and said that Donald Trump would be no match for him in a Presidential debate. Pointing out that he is used to a combative format on 'First Take', he said that he could take on the former President down and is willing to take him on any time and place. Ruling out a run for the Presidency himself, Stephen A. Smith said,

“Obviously, I have my show First Take on ESPN every weekday morning. I would love to be in a presidential debate. I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week! Name the time and place and I’ll show up!”

The ESPN commentator also lambasted Donald Trump's Republican primary rivals in 2016 for being weak and not able to retort when he bestowed them with unflattering nicknames. He said that a look at the former President gives enough material to those who want to go after him. Stephen A. Smith continued,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Do you know what I would do if I was on the stage with Trump and Trump tried to talk about the way that I look? Do you know how much material I would have? Look at him. Are you kidding me? I marvel at how people have limited comebacks for him. Jeb Bush, ‘low energy,’ no comeback. Marco Rubio, ‘little Marco,’ no comeback.”

When Howard Stern said that it might be because those participating in Presidential debates did not want to debase themselves, the ESPN personality countered that one has to effectively communicate, even it means punching back, if being the Commander-in-Chief is what matters the most to them. He said,

“What’s it worth to you, Howard? If it’s worth it to me, I’m gonna be ready. You gotta be a communicator. If you’re aspiring to be the commander in chief you gotta know how to communicate, you gotta know how to resonate with an audience!”

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith has previously spoken about Donald Trump's role on January 6 and fears a civil war

Stephen A. Smith has previously said that Donald Trump coming back to become the President could spark a civil war, commenting,

“When I look at Trump, here's where I think that all of his supporters should take something into consideration. I think he's so divisive that he could potentially cause civil war in this country.

The 'First Take' host, however, does not believe that Donald Trump directly instigated the Capitol attack on January 6 and does not hold that against him.