  "Hailee Steinfeld gave Josh Allen some acting tips": NFL fans react to Bills QB's latest Snickers commercial 

“Hailee Steinfeld gave Josh Allen some acting tips”: NFL fans react to Bills QB’s latest Snickers commercial 

By Prasen
Modified Aug 13, 2025 10:30 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
“Hailee Steinfeld gave Josh Allen some acting tips”: NFL fans react to Bills QB’s latest Snickers commercial - Source: Imagn

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen might be best known for torching defenses on Sundays, but he is now stealing scenes on TV, and NFL fans can’t get enough. In his latest Snickers commercial, the quarterback proves he’s got a future beyond football.

The ad starts with a dad reading a bedtime story about “the evil wizard with his strong arm throwing bombs,” before Allen suddenly steps into frame.

“Dad, what happened to the evil wizard? Still thinking about how Josh Allen destroyed your fantasy team?” he teases.

Allen then delivered a line and said:

“That guy sucks.”

The clip ends with Allen handing over a Snickers bar and the child reappearing in bed, as the dad awkwardly corrects himself:

“Sorry, Josh. I mean, Jason.”
Fans were quick to share their reactions to the ad on social media.

One fan said:

Another praised:

Another fan wrote:

Allen’s partnership with Snickers also includes a limited-edition candy and ice cream bars featuring the QB on the packaging.

Josh Allen previously displayed his acting skills in Natrol commercial

The reigning NFL MVP has showed off his acting skills before this offseason, when he filmed a Natrol sleep supplement commercial back in June.

“It really did feel like I was an actor, a Hollywood actor,” Allen said via People.com about filming the spot.

Allen’s partnership with Natrol came after a personal sleep breakthrough. While flying home from Europe last year, he tried the supplement and slept nearly 10 hours straight.

“I woke up and couldn’t believe there were only three hours left in the flight.”
The 29-year-old said sleep was the “next thing to attack” after dialing in his diet in recent seasons. Late nights with a racing mind were still his biggest hurdle. Now, Allen believes quality rest could push his performance to new heights.

How do you think Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will fare this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

