Hailee Steinfeld reveals Josh Allen’s one surprising "like" which 'Sinners' star is not big fan of

Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about a small but telling detail that sets her apart from her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

In a recent edition of her Beau Society newsletter, the actress and singer admitted she steers clear of the heat in the kitchen, while Allen embraces it without hesitation.

“Not a big spice girl, but Josh likes it,” Steinfeld wrote, referring to a jalapeño-infused olive oil she keeps on hand for her husband.

Haille Steinfield's Beau Newsletter

The confession came as part of a list of her favorite specialty goods, candles, soaps and pantry staples that now play a role in their newly shared home.

Steinfeld has been riding the success of her film Sinners, which crossed the $200 million mark domestically.

Josh Allen impressed coaches with a wedding week focus during OTAs

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Santa Barbara wedding was held in late May. Steinfeld walked down the aisle in a custom gown she described as the most beautiful she’d ever worn, while Allen opted for a classic Tom Ford tuxedo.

“On our wedding day, when I put on this dress, I actually lost my breath,” Steinfeld wrote as per Yahoo Sports. “I’ve never felt more like myself and more beautiful.”

A no-phone policy kept the celebration unplugged, and guests ended the night with a poolside after-party and a round of late-night snacks.

Allen made headlines during the reception by jumping on stage with the band. He quoted "The Wolf of Wall Street" during what Steinfeld described as his "rockstar moment."

Meanwhile, Josh Allen has been locked in during his on-field duties. During organized team activities in Buffalo, he stayed focused on preparations for the upcoming NFL season despite wedding preparations. This drew praise from coach Sean McDermott.

"Jitters from Josh? I'm not going to get into any of that," McDermott said as per ESPN. "Good try on that. But he is as confident and as calm, cool and collected as he always is."

Josh Allen recently showed off his wedding ring at minicamp, telling reporters that marriage was “one of the most important decisions” he’d ever make, as reported by ESPN.

