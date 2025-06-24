  • home icon
Hailee Steinfeld reveals Josh Allen has a surprising favorite she can’t stand

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
Hailee Steinfeld reveals Josh Allen has a surprising favorite she can’t stand (Image Credit: GETTY)

While Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld share a lot of mutual interests, there are certain favorites of the Buffalo Bills quarterback that the Hawkeye actress cannot stand. In the latest edition of her email newsletter, Beau Society, Steinfeld revealed Allen's favorite ice cream flavor that she doesn't like.

In the newsletter, Hailee Steinfeld shared her checklist of things and activities that she planned for doing in the summer, with "make-your-own ice cream" being one of the pointers of the list.

Steinfeld explained how she was "flipping through a new cookbook" and came across a recipe for homemade ice cream that caught her attention.

"I never considered it, but now I can't stop thinking about all the possibilities. I'm thinking we'll start with strawberry (not my favorite, but Josh likes it) or coffee crunch," Steinfeld wrote.
"I also like the idea of taking your favorite Handel's or Jeni's flavor and recreating it at home."
Hailee Steinfeld reveals Josh Allen has a surprising favorite she can’t stand (Image Credit: BEAU SOCIETY Newsletter)

Another pointer in Hailee Steinfeld's checklist was to "go offline for a weekend." The actress called herself a "huge advocate" for embracing a "phone-free weekend" every now and then. Even though Steinfeld addressed that going completely phone-free is "not always convenient", she cannot get enough of the "peace" it has always brought to her.

Interestingly, Hailee Steinfeld's love for going "phone-free" also found its place in her wedding. The couple had a special rule for guests at their wedding, according to which, no one was allowed to bring phones. Talking about the reason behind making this major decision in her newsletter released on June 13, Steinfeld explained:

"We had a no-phone wedding — we wanted everyone to come and be present. Looking back, it was one of the best decisions we made."
Rebel Wilson shared honest review of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding

Last week, Rebel Wilson made a red carpet appearance for the premiere of the Bride Hard movie and was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight.

The publication later shared a snippet from Wilson's interview on X, in a segment in which she shared her honest reaction to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding.

"She looked gorgeous. It looked fairy tale. It looked amazing," Wilson said.
Apart from Rebel Wilson, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld received well-wishes from many NFL celebrities, including Jared Goff's wife Christen, and Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush.

Besides, the Bills quarterback gushed over his wedding, crowning it as the "most important" decision of the offseason.

