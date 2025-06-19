Josh Allen gushes about wedding with Hailee Steinfeld as 'most important' offseason decision

Josh Allen had one of his best moments of his life on May 31. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and the 2025 NFL MVP married Hollywood actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld in Santa Barbara, California.

In an interview with People on Wednesday, the Bills QB talked about several aspects of his life, including his expectations for the 2025 NFL season. While discussing that, Allen stumbled onto the part about getting married.

“I will mention that I did get married and that was the most important part,” he said. “Yeah, it's been a good offseason.”

On Wednesday, Allen shared a post on Instagram in which he shared polaroids of Hailee and himself, captioning it:

“Wifey ❤️”

The "Sinners" star's wedding day was a dreamy affair. Steinfeld wore a strapless white gown, a long tulle veil and beautiful opera gloves. Allen wore a customized Tom Ford tuxedo with a pleated shirt, black cufflinks and buttons.

Allen proposed to Steinfeld on November 22. Allen planned a beautiful proposal by the beachside. They got married after six months of engagement. He posted the proposal picture on Instagram on November 30. Hailee and Allen have been dating for the past two years.

Bills QB Josh Allen credits sleep aid for boosting on-field performance

The NFL MVP is promoting a new product that helps people sleep better. In the same interview with People, Josh Allen said his new partnership with the sleep supplement Natrol works wonders for him. Allen first tried the product last year while flying home from Europe and found it worked for him.

“I've tried a lot of sleep and melatonin products before, and I just feel like they didn't work for me,” he said. "And I slept 10 hours on [that] flight. It was nine-and-a-half, 10 hours straight. So I woke up and I couldn't believe there was only three hours left in the flight. It was such a moment for me, it was like, ‘Holy cow, this product is what I need in my life.’”

“I feel like if I can get diet down as well as my sleep down, sky's the limit in terms of what I can do throughout the day and on the field.”

Allen said that he has had problems with his sleep throughout his career. While he’s improved his diet, the Bills QB still struggles to fall asleep at night because his mind races. He shared that using Natrol helps him rest better, which makes him feel and play his best on the field.

