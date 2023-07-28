Hailee Steinfeld's ring prompts marriage speculation from fans amid Josh Allen links

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's budding relationship has been the talk of the town for a few weeks. From initial rumors to being spotted together on vacation, there has been substantial chatter around the two.

However, there has been no confirmation from either Steinfeld or Allen about the new relationship.

Though there can be plenty of assumptions, the celebrity couple might be trying to mainain a private personal life. After all, both Steinfeld and Allen work in fields requiring a lot of interaction with their fans.

Reddit users, however, are already speculating marriage for Josh Allen and the Bumblebee actress. Apparently, the discourse generated over a ring they spotted Hailee wearing.

A lot of people considered the timeline, agreeing that the ring was not a real thing. However, they sure hoped for a long-term relationship between the NFL icon and Steinfeld.

"I have seen people on Twitter talk about her ring, but surely this can't be the case right?? It would seem fast. She is damn beautiful though," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Other pointed out that it could be a promise ring, and Allen would buy a luxurious one later on. Some fans, of course, are convinced that it was indeed an engegament ring.

That being said, Hailee and Josh are already being dubbed as the NFL's new power couple.

Josh Allen apparently bought a house near Hailee Steinfeld's LA mansion

As per reports, Josh Allen is moving closer to Steinfeld in Los Angeles. The Buffalo Bills QB apparently purchased a 2,808-square-foot house in Monarch Bay at Dana Point, California. The property cost him $7.2 million.

Furthermore, a few Orange County residents apparently saw Allen in the neighborhood. As a result, his purchase wasn't a surprise to everyone.

In another report by Daily Mail, they spoke about Allen being serious about the new relationship.

"He is really serious about her. It is so early in their relationship, but he has told friends and family that he'd like to give her a ring before winning a [Super Bowl] ring," the report read.

Of course, there is no confirmation on the matter yet.

Prior to being linked with Hailee Steinfeld, Allen was dating Brittany Williams. Though their breakup was private, there has been some discussion about fans siding with Williams.

As of now, the Bills QB is choosing to keep any new relationship under wraps. With the 2023 season nearing, Josh Allen is currently at camp with the team.