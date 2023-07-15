Josh Allen's $7,200,000 Dana Point house proximity to Hailee Steinfeld's LA mansion has fans clowning Bills QB

Josh Allen's massive contract with the Buffalo Bills solidified the fact that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The 27-year-old also bagged a snazzy new mansion with his hard-earned money.

The Bills QB reportedly spent $7.2 million on a spacious 2,808-square-foot mansion in the gated community of Monarch Bay at Dana Point, California.

The architecture of the lavish mansion is phenomenal, as it is reminiscent of mid-century California. But that's not what caught the attention of Reddit users.

The area where Allen bought his new mansion is merely two hours away from his alleged new partner's house.

Per a Reddit post, MCU actress Hailee Steinfeld stays only two hours away from Josh Allen. Some questioned if the two were taking their relationship to the next step or if his decision to buy a house in California was in order to be close to her.

However, there was one Reddit user who revealed that Orange County residents had seen him in the area numerous times during the off-season, Hence, it was not surprising that he bought a house there.

The majority of the comments were from people who thought that the mansion was overpriced and too small for what he paid.

Josh Allen reportedly wants to buy a ring for his new partner

The Wisconsin graduate and the Oscar-nominated actress have been seen together on numerous occasions.

Allen and Steinfeld were seen canoodling in a pool while vacationing in Mexico.

Although fans are sceptical about their relationship, they seem to continue to enjoy each other's company.

According to the Daily Mail, the quarterback is so serious about their relationship that he may give her a ring before winning a Super Bowl.

"He is really serious about her. It is so early in their relationship, but he has told friends and family that he'd like to give her a ring before winning a [Super Bowl] ring," the report read.

Though it's not clear whether Allen wants to give Steinfeld an engagement ring or a present, fans will definitely be on the edge of their seats to know more about what transpires between the A-list actress and the superstar NFL athlete.

