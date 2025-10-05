  • home icon
  • Haley Cavinder teases her and Sarah Jane's marriage with Jake Ferguson and Dak Prescott while sharing sweet post-game kisses with future husbands

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 05, 2025 11:46 GMT
Haley Cavinder teases her and Sarah Jane
Dak Prescott-Sarah Jane and Jake Ferguson-Haley Cavinder (Credits: Getty)

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, teased about her and Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane's, upcoming wedding on Instagram. The TikTok star attended the Week 4 game of the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers, which the duo attended together to cheer for their partners.

On Saturday, Cavinder posted a reel showing walking to the stadium holding Jane's hand, along with the romantic moment they shared with their partners after the game.

Ferguson came and kissed his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, and Dak Prescott kissed his baby’s mother, Sarah Jane. Cavinder shared the video with a humorous overlay text that said:

"The secret to their good games."

In the caption, however, Cavinder talked about her wedding.

"Mrs P & Mrs F soon💍 @sarahjane," Cavinder wrote.
Jake Ferguson proposed to Cavinder during a romantic getaway in Florida during the offseason in April. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane have been engaged since October 2024 and welcomed their second child together in May.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, offers a glimpse of her custom-made outfit for the Week 4 game

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, posted a few pictures of her outing at AT&T Stadium to cheer for her fiancé in the Week 4 game. She captioned the post with a blue heart, football emoji and star emoji.

For the outing, Cavinder wore a blue crop top with “Ferguson” printed on the front and paired it with matching pants. In the fifth slide of the post, she shared a video with Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, who wore gray pants and a top, and a black cowboy hat. In the last slides, Cavinder flaunted her engagement ring.

Before this, she offered a glimpse of her outing for the season-opening game of the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL team lost the season opener against the Eagles 24-20, but then won against the New York Giants in the second week 40-37.

However, they lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 3, while the game against the Packers on Sep. 28 resulted in a 40-40 tie.

