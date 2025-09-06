Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction on cozy sideline moments from Cowboys vs Eagles [PICS]

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, attended the Dallas Cowboys' regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The influencer was spotted cheering for the Cowboys' tight end in a customized outfit, a glimpse of which she shared with fans before the game.On Saturday, Cavinder shared an Instagram recap from the Cowboys' 24-20 win over the Eagles, which featured her PDA moments with Ferguson from the sidelines. She also included a handful of photos with her sister Hanna and solo snaps. Cavinder wrote:&quot;Fergyyyy fresh!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first picture, Cavinder and Ferguson share a romantic kiss at the sidelines, followed by two photos of the influencer showing off her custom gameday fit. The fourth slide included Haley’s picture with Hanna, which was followed by another single-shot snap of her.In the fifth slide, Cavinder included a selfie photo with her sister, followed by a candid sideline moment with the Cowboys tight end. Her Instagram post attracted multiple reactions, including one from Hanna, who commented:&quot;We luv home base.&quot;Hanna Cavinder reacts to sister Haley's IG recap (Image Credit: Hanna/IG)Jake Ferguson shared a special wedding request to fiancée Haley Cavinder 4 months after engagementJake Ferguson has already made his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, well-aware of a surprise gift that he'd expect during the couple's wedding. Last month, the Cowboys shared a quick interaction with their players on Instagram, including the one with Ferguson. The intent of the video was for players to share their personal equivalent of women receiving flowers.&quot;Most men only receive their first set of flowers when they die, just putting that out there,&quot; Ferguson said. &quot;However, the male equivalent would be a ranch fountain at the wedding, Haley.&quot;If not a ranch fountain, the Cowboys' tight end admitted to being happy with receiving a fruit basket as well. Ferguson added:&quot;Or honestly, if you sent me like a little fruit basket, Miss Emily, that'd be cool. Strawberries, pineapple, stuff like that.&quot;Before the Cowboys' clash vs the Eagles, Haley Cavinder was spotted paying a special tribute to Jake Ferguson during her attendance at the preseason game against the Ravens last month.