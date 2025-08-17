  • home icon
  Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Cavinder flaunts special tribute for $50,000,000 TE while rocking Cowboys merch during preseason game vs. Ravens

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 17, 2025 02:04 GMT
Ferguson and Cavinder (Credits: SK library)
Haley Cavinder had a special tribute for her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson. During Saturday's preseason showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens, she shared a snippet of herself on her Instagram story.

In the photo, Haley Cavinder flaunted a locket with the number '87,' the jersey number of her boyfriend. She also wore a Dallas Cowboys top for the game. She gave fans a view of her seat for the game at AT&T Stadium.

You can check out Haley Cavinder's IG stories below:

Haley Cavinder's IG story
Jake Ferguson is gearing up for his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. In July, the Pro Bowl TE agreed to a four-year extension with the team worth $50 million, with $28,406,000 in guaranteed money.

Last season, Ferguson played 14 games for the Cowboys. He tallied 494 receiving yards while his team finished third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record.

The Cowboys star started dating Haley Cavinder in 2023. Haley has attended several of Ferguson's games with the Cowboys over the past two years.

The TE also showcased his support during her collegiate basketball journey with the Miami Hurricanes. In April, the couple got engaged and posted stories on social media announcing the next step in their relationship.

Jake Ferguson opens up about engagement with Haley Cavinder

During the Cowboys' training session this week, the TE took some time off to answer a few questions about his engagement with Haley Cavinder.

When asked about the best part about being engaged, Jake Ferguson had a candid take.

"I don't think I can pick one," Ferguson said. "But, you know, she's been whipping up some really good meals lately. She made me these barbecue tacos, crazy. The protein, desserts, all of it. All of it's been money."
When asked about what his special request was during his wedding with Haley, Ferguson stated that while he was not that involved in the preparations for the wedding, he would love to have a ranch fountain for late-night snacking.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
