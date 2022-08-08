Three-time NFL Pro Bowler's brother charged with first-degree murder

The 18-year-old half-brother of NFL backfield superstar Dalvin Cook has been charged with first-degree murder. DeMarcus Cook, 18, exchanged gunfire with high school football star Isaiah Hernandez, who was sitting in a car outside his Miami home on Tuesday evening.

Police arrived to find Hernandez unresponsive inside the vehicle, with Cook still at the crime scene with a gunshot wound. Efforts to revive Hernandez were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Cook's mother, Tateanna Price, spoke with the Miami Herald to confirm her son's involvement in the shooting, adding that her daughter had also been injured in the incident. Price said:

"He’s not doing so good. This violence needs to stop. Our kids need to get an education and stop this."

Police believe that the murder resulted following a failed marijuana deal, when Cook attempted to leave without paying for the drugs. However, attorneys for Cook are claiming that he shot the victim in self defense.

Isaiah's father, Orlando, was home at the time and rushed to his son's aid after hearing shots. He said:

"I came outside, my son on the floor, gushing with his last breath — was his life, and you, as a parent, can't do nothing but try to save him, and you don't succeed."

Orlando also added:

"He was in school, and he played football. You ask him for something, and he'll give it from his heart. You ask for his last dollar, and he'll give it to you."

Dalvin Cook's NFL career

Dalvin Cook is a Florida State legend who finished his NCAA career as the leading rusher in school history. Cook racked up 4,464 yards and 46 rushing touchdowns, during three-seasons with the Seminoles.

Those achievements convinced the Minnesota Vikings to make him their second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

During his first season in Minnesota, Cook suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 4 of the season, which cut short his rookie year. Unfortunately for the former Seminole, injuries would be an all-too-familar issue for the stud running back. He would make his return the following year, but again injuries would limit him to 10 games.

However, in the last three seasons, Cook has managed to make it onto the field on a more regular basis. When he is active, Cook is arguably one of the top-3 running backs in the NFL. He has managed to produce over 1000 rushing yards every year since 2019, despite never having completed an entire season.

If the Vikings can keep Cook fit for an entire season, then look for him to challenge that vaunted 2000-yard mark.

