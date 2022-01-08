Cowboys legend Troy Aikman becomes latest follower of the TB12 method

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman is taking a lesson from future Hall of Famer Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The legendary Dallas signal caller consumes two gallons of water because of the Tampa Bay quarterback.

He stated that he observed Brady walking around with a large water bottle, making him increase his water consumption.

"I drink 1 to 2 gallons of water a day," @TroyAikman says. "I make sure I get my sleep. I eat really well. I work out."

The Buccaneers QB has talked about and has noted many times about intaking upwards of 2.5 gallons of water on a daily basis. He cuts his weight in half (in pounds) and drinks that many ounces of water every day.

The former Cowboy QB was in a meeting with Brady, who was carrying a large jug of water. This served as motivation for the now-Fox NFL analyst and lead color commentator.

The NFL analyst spoke of educating himself on the positives of drinking water, saying:

"I was reading more about the benefits of water, making sure you're hydrated, and I thought, 'I'm going to get a jug' because Tom had one that one time."

He mentioned that he has passed along the water-jug method to his co-workers at Fox since that meeting with the 15-time Pro Bowl QB. The Hall of Fame play-by-play man Joe Buck arrived at the Green Bay Packers versus Baltimore Ravens game with a jug in Week 15. Both men were on the call for that contest.

According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) it suggests that males ought to take in around 125 ounces of fluids on a daily basis.

For females, they must have close to 91 fluid ounces. However, many people will need in excess of the number of fluids depending on their degree of bodily activity and intake of protein.

Troy Aikman and his NFL career

5th Annual NFL Honors - Show

Aikman was the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft out of UCLA and started 11 games in his rookie year. He was a six-time Pro Bowler (1991-1996) and won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys (1992, 1993, 1995). In 1993, he led the NFL in completion percentage with 69.1 percent.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996 and, whenever Brady decides to call it a career, he will join him there.

