Peyton Manning flaunts his Rockies chain while calling out Snoop Dogg

Peyton Manning continues to entertain. After 18 seasons in the NFL, five MVP awards, four Super Bowl appearances, two Super Bowl wins, and a slew of appearances in commercials and SNL sketches, Peyton Manning now hosts a Monday Night Football simulcast.

This program airs on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and features him along with his brother, former New York Giants QB, Eli Manning.

The ManningCast follows the game and has the Manning brothers chatting with a wide array of special guests. The show continues to prove that the Mannings are among the most talented families around. From the football field to the small screen, the family has been a part of American homes for over four decades.

Aside from conducting interesting interviews, providing commentary on the game, and sharing humourous anticdotes, the brothers even welcome guests from outside the football world. Surely, former players and celebrity fans alike will be clamouring to be guests.

What happened when Peyton and Eli Manning welcomed Snoop Dogg to the ManningCast?

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron @brwalkoff Peyton got some new ice at the Rockies game and had to let Snoop Dogg know@brwalkoff Peyton got some new ice at the Rockies game and had to let Snoop Dogg know 😂 @brwalkoff https://t.co/ZjvdMNwMHp

During a Monday night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Clevend Browns, the two Mannings welcomed several guests.

These included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Pittsburgh Steelers headcoach Bill Cowher, and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

Snoop, however, didn't come empty handed. He presented Eli Manning with a massive Death Row Records chain. A necklace so bold it would make Mr. T envious. Not to be outdone, Peyton Manning recently revealed a chain of his own.

After his move to Denver, Peyton purchased several Papa John's franchises. He is now seeking to become a minority owner of the town's baseball team, the Colorado Rockies.

Now calling out Snoop on social media, Peyton revealed some bling of his own. With a fat purple chain and an enormous Rockies logo, Peyton is at a Rockies game in the picture. He tagged Snoop in his post.

So far, there's been no reaction from the famous rapper, but the pair seem to be cultivating a close bond.

Now, set to return again for the 2022 NFL season, it will be exciting to see who will stop by during the games to talk football with Peyton and Eli.

It will also be interesting to see what kind of antics the ManningCast will bring. It's a fresh, fun new way to watch football and spend an evening with two legends of the game and their friends.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat