“You can hear a rat peeing on cotton ball”- Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe savagely trolls Memphis Grizzlies after Lakers blowout win

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe made headlines for the wrong reasons a couple of months back after he got into an altercation courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies NBA game that involved Ja Morant.

Sharpe publicly apologized for the incident and everyone moved on. Well, perhaps Sharpe did until the first round of the NBA playoffs that pitted the Lakers against Morant's Grizzlies.

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 128-112 to take a 1-0 series lead and Sharpe took to his Twitter page to gloat over the win.

Sharpe wrote:

"It’s so quiet in the Fed Ex Forum. You can hear a rat peeing on cotton ball."

The man at the center of the incident last time in Morant was held to just 18 points from his 30 minutes on the court as the Lakers outscored Memphis by 17 points in the second half.

While both Sharpe and Morant appear to have buried the hatchet on the altercation, it seems that there is still a little bit that lingers, at least for the Undisputed co-host.

It might not be the best ploy to gloat as much as Sharpe has considering it is a seven-game series and a lot can happen. But for now, the NFL Hall of Famer is basking in the Lakers' win to open their playoff account.

Shannon Sharpe basking in Lakers' crucial win over Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

With the Lakers winning eight out of their last nine games, they are gaining momentum at the right time. For Shannon Sharpe, who has been a staunch Lakers fan since LeBron James signed with the team, he has ridden every bump in the road.

But this first-up playoff series clearly means a little bit more as the altercation with Morant is obviously still on his mind. Known for being one of the best trash talkers in all of professional sports when playing, we can assume that Sharpe had plenty to say about the game.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor. Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor. https://t.co/iIpOnxDPiH

The Lakers take a 1-0 series lead and as many of us know in the NBA, things can turn extremely quickly. But for now, Shannon Sharpe is happy with the Lakers handing out a loss to the Grizzlies on their home court.

