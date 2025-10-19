  • home icon
  • "Hard to defend an illegal play": NFL fans react to Minnesota Vikings' strategy to block Eagles' 'tush push'

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 19, 2025 17:48 GMT
The Tush Push has become a controversial play this season with the Philadelphia Eagles seemingly using it every chance they can. This has meant that opposition teams have had to come up with ways to try to block the play. During the Eagles game in week seven against the Minnesota Vikings, we saw how the Vikings intended to limit the play early in the game.

Here is how fans reacted to this play.

These fans think that the tush push should be illegal.

"Hard to defend an illegal play.", said this fan.
"Such a boring, unexciting, unentertaining rugby play. Pushing a ballcarrier isn’t in the spirit of the game and I’m excited for the play to be banned this offseason.",said another fan.
These fans think that the Eagles had a false start on the play (another common criticism of the Tush push)

"False start again.", said this fan.
"I don’t think he got it and it was a false start but you can’t tell where the ball lands from this play which is the point.", said another fan.

While these fans think that the Tush Push does not help the image of the NFL.

"Once again, this play is dumb. Like do something nfl. We got dudes laying in the ground…",said this fan.
"This is a really bad look for the NFL.",said another fan.

Javon Hargrave speaks out about the Tush Push

The Minnesota Vikings have been preparing all week for the challenge of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tush Push. Current Minnesota Viking and former Eagle Javon Hargrave knows both the advantages and disadvantages of this play and spoke to the media this week about facing it.

"But of course I’m with everybody else. I kind of hate the play. I think the only way you really can stop it is just don’t let them get down there. So we just trying to talk about those things.”

As Hargrave suggests, the best way to stop the Eagles from using the Tush push is to prevent the team from getting into any position where they could use it.

However, as we saw during the Eagles defeat to the New York Giants last week, Philadelphia will use this play multiple times in a drive from any spot in the field.

Learning how to stop it/limit its impact will help the Vikings (and the rest of the NFL) in their battle against this controversial play.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
