"Hard to defend an illegal play": NFL fans react to Minnesota Vikings' strategy to block Eagles' 'tush push'

The Tush Push has become a controversial play this season with the Philadelphia Eagles seemingly using it every chance they can. This has meant that opposition teams have had to come up with ways to try to block the play. During the Eagles game in week seven against the Minnesota Vikings, we saw how the Vikings intended to limit the play early in the game.Here is how fans reacted to this play.These fans think that the tush push should be illegal.&quot;Hard to defend an illegal play.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Such a boring, unexciting, unentertaining rugby play. Pushing a ballcarrier isn’t in the spirit of the game and I’m excited for the play to be banned this offseason.&quot;,said another fan.These fans think that the Eagles had a false start on the play (another common criticism of the Tush push)&quot;False start again.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;I don’t think he got it and it was a false start but you can’t tell where the ball lands from this play which is the point.&quot;, said another fan.While these fans think that the Tush Push does not help the image of the NFL.&quot;Once again, this play is dumb. Like do something nfl. We got dudes laying in the ground…&quot;,said this fan.&quot;This is a really bad look for the NFL.&quot;,said another fan.Javon Hargrave speaks out about the Tush PushThe Minnesota Vikings have been preparing all week for the challenge of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tush Push. Current Minnesota Viking and former Eagle Javon Hargrave knows both the advantages and disadvantages of this play and spoke to the media this week about facing it.&quot;But of course I’m with everybody else. I kind of hate the play. I think the only way you really can stop it is just don’t let them get down there. So we just trying to talk about those things.”As Hargrave suggests, the best way to stop the Eagles from using the Tush push is to prevent the team from getting into any position where they could use it.However, as we saw during the Eagles defeat to the New York Giants last week, Philadelphia will use this play multiple times in a drive from any spot in the field.Learning how to stop it/limit its impact will help the Vikings (and the rest of the NFL) in their battle against this controversial play.