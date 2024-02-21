Harrison Butker comes through for Kansas City Chiefs shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan's funeral with a kind gesture: Reports

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was tragically shot and killed during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. She is the lone murder victim while 21 other people, largely children, were injured after a dispute by two adults. Her funeral is coming up, and her son had one wish for her: that she be buried in a specific jersey.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was chosen as the jersey to be worn, and people began to reach out to get a new one to bury Lopez-Galvan in. A rep for the kicker confirmed recently that the jersey was sent over.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Butker said in a statement which read:

“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence. Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice. Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa soul.”

Our sincerest condolences go out to the Lopez-Galvan family during this unfathomable loss.

Two charged with murder in Chiefs parade shooting

The two men that were taken into custody over the Kansas City Parade shooting have been officially charged with murder. Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays each were hit with charges of second-degree murder as well as two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Two men were charged with murder

It is alleged that the bullet that claimed Lisa Lopez-Galvan's life was from Miller's gun. The argument broke out after the parade but it appears that the two men did not have a prior relationship. Their dispute quickly devolved and resulted in guns being pulled out.