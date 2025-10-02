“Harvey Dent at QB” “The suit is awful”: NFL fans react to Mac Jones’ pregame outfit for Rams vs. 49ers Week 5 clash

Mac Jones turned a lot of heads with his outfit selection for the Thursday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the LA Rams. The fifth-year veteran quarterback will start his second game of the 2025 NFL season against a divisional rival, hoping to take the Niners to a fourth win and the top of the NFC West division.Jones entered the stadium wearing a black and red suit, prepping the 49ers' colors ahead of another big matchup to start the season.Many fans reacted to this video and had a lot to say about Jones' outfit selection. Some joked about it, while others were serious about how ugly they thought Jones' suit was. &quot;Love him, but the suit is awful as hell,&quot; one fan said. Nikolaus @Scanian1887LINKLove him, but the suit is awful as hell&quot;Harvey Dent at QB, I’m not mad!&quot; another fan said.Dame of the Game @sushi_si_siLINKHarvey Dent at QB, I’m not mad!&quot;Whacked out suit Mac,&quot; another fan said. dennis @dennis11035353LINKWhacked out suit Mac.The comparisons with Harvey Dent, a popular character of Batman's comics, continued to arrive. &quot;The two face suit? Or we’re definitely winning,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Who is that, Harvey Dent?&quot; another fan questioned. &quot;Harvey Dent?! He’s throwing for 4 TDS with the W,&quot; another fan said. After three seasons with the New England Patriots, in which he went from better to worse, Mac Jones is playing for his second team after his New England tenure. He has taken the field in two games, going 53 of 80 for 563 yards and four touchdowns against one interception.He replaced Brock Purdy after the starting quarterback sustained an injury, and he's back to start under center against the Rams.Mac Jones shares approach to start against the Rams Mac Jones will have his third start of the 2025 NFL season due to a toe soreness that will keep Brock Purdy sidelined for the game. Ahead of the matchup, Jones described his approach to the high-flying duel.“I've had a few of these Thursday night deals before, and it happens fast, so that's all I know,” Jones said. “Really, you've just got to stick to your rules, and it's a quick week. You kind of just go out there, and like fall camp, you know, you just play the game.“Each day is a new practice during fall camp, so that's kind of how we view it. It's very quick, and the turnaround is quick, so that's how I'm approaching it.”The 49ers could make a statement against the Rams and Jones could put the coaching staff in a complex position moving forward.