"Hasn’t played since December": Giants fans raise eyebrows as Malik Nabers skips OTAs to rest after injured toe

According to multiple reports, New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers is sitting out organized team activities this spring while recovering from a toe injury. The second-year receiver originally hurt his toe in college but aggravated the injury at some point during his outstanding rookie season.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced the news on Wednesday, emphasizing the team's precautionary stance.

"We're being mindful of his toe that he's had," Daboll said, according to USA Today. "Nothing serious. We're being smart with him in terms of the rehab part of it."

Daboll clarified that Nabers did not need surgery for the issue. The wideout follows a rehabilitation plan laid out by the team's training staff rather than participating in spring practices.

Giants fans expressed mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning why their top offensive weapon needs extended rest after already being off for five months.

"Hasn't played since December," one fan wrote.

"Football is the only sport where a team with a .174 winning percentage can tweet out in the middle of the offseason that a player has a boo boo on his toe and it gets ten thousand likes and retweets," added another.

"He is always having injury issues ailing from college. Seems like he tellrefuses to get surgeries?" questioned one supporter.

More reactions started to pour in.

"Surely there won't be any overreactions," posted one fan.

"Rest? He's been off for 5 months lol," wrote one fan.

"Bubble wrap till week 1 please. Leek doesn't need OTAs," posted a fan.

Giants' indispensable player, Malik Nabers, faces a critical sophomore season test

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Malik Nabers enters 2025 as arguably the Giants' most crucial offensive player following his spectacular rookie campaign.

Nabers finished his debut year with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in a chaotic quarterback situation.

His 109 receptions led all rookie receivers, while his 1,204 yards ranked second among all first-year pass-catchers. He trailed only Jacksonville's Brian Thomas Jr. (1,282 yards) but was ahead of Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers (1,194 yards).

The LSU product cracked the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie, becoming the first Giants receiver to accomplish that feat in seven seasons. Sports Illustrated ranked him as the team's third-most indispensable player, jumping from seventh place in their previous rankings.

Nabers' impact extended beyond raw statistics. He ranked fourth in the NFL with 29 targets on passes of 20+ air yards, accumulating 216 yards and two touchdowns. His presence widened opposing defenses and created opportunities for teammates in one-on-one coverage.

The receiver held the team's best receiving grade at 87.1 and posted the lowest drop rate of 6.8% among Giants players with at least 230 receiving snaps. His ability to make contested catches and contort his body for difficult receptions made him the primary target regardless of which quarterback took snaps.

The Giants are investing heavily in quarterback upgrades this offseason. Nabers' health becomes even more critical for the franchise's hopes of improvement. The team signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency while trading up to draft Jaxson Dart in the first round.

