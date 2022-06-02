"Have you ever seen one of these?" - Josh Allen's attempt to troll Tom Brady backfires spectacularly 

Tom Brady's gamesmanship and competitive spirit are well-documented, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion took it up a notch this week.

Before the quarterback and Aaron Rodgers teamed up to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in "The Match," the quartet sat down for an interview where the Buffalo Bills star showcased a golf ball he'd be using during the contest.

Tom VanHaaren @TomVH Josh Allen just said he’s going to use a golf ball with Tom Brady’s shirtless NFL draft photo in The Match that’s about to start in 30 minutes. Josh Allen just said he’s going to use a golf ball with Tom Brady’s shirtless NFL draft photo in The Match that’s about to start in 30 minutes. https://t.co/uILORDwhgm

The ball had an image of Tom Brady's infamous combine picture, one that the quarterback has even asked Twitter owner Elon Musk to remove from the social media platform.

Tom Brady @TomBrady If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk

Story continues below ad

Allen caught Brady off-guard, and the Buccaneers star laughed it off, but only because he had the perfect response.

Tom Brady trolls Josh Allen with a Lombardi Trophy ball

During the contest, Tom Brady showcased his special golf ball that had an image of the Lombardi trophy on it.

Brady proceeded to ask Josh Allen:

"Hey Josh, have you ever seen one of these? You know what that is?"

Allen responded:

"I've seen one before. I have seen it"

Here's a video of the entire interaction between Brady and Allen:

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Josh Allen is using a golf ball with Tom Brady's combine photo on it.



Tom Brady came back 30 minutes later using a golf ball with a Lombardi Trophy on it.



"Hey Josh, have you ever seen one of these?"



Cold.



Josh Allen is using a golf ball with Tom Brady's combine photo on it.Tom Brady came back 30 minutes later using a golf ball with a Lombardi Trophy on it. "Hey Josh, have you ever seen one of these?"Cold.https://t.co/scrJHBRz9w

Story continues below ad

Brady not only managed to get back at Allen, but he also got the last laugh as he and Aaron Rodgers managed to upstage Mahomes and Allen to win The Match.

While Brady and Allen's banter took center stage before the match, it was Mahomes and Rodgers who went back-and-forth on the course, doing the heavy lifting for their respective teams.

The game was intense, with neither duo leading by more than one under par for most of the contest. Rodgers delivered the killer blow with a sensational 15-foot birdie on the final hole to win it for the veterans.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



: @BleacherReport

Aaron Rodgers sinks the winning putt as he and Bryson DeChambeau win The Match. Aaron Rodgers sinks the winning putt as he and Bryson DeChambeau win The Match. ⛳️🎥: @BleacherReport https://t.co/cQwZ4Mmiwl

Story continues below ad

Rodgers credited Brady, Trevor Immelman, and Charles Barkley for helping him sink the match-winning shot. The Packers quarterback said:

"I felt really good about [the putt], to be honest. Tommy gave me a great read. I heard Trevor [Immelman] and Charles [Barkley] in my head telling me I was going to make it, and I felt good about the line when I hit it, I knew it was going in. It was a fun day."

Brady managed to win the battle of wits and took home the bragging rights with the win. The veteran quarterback will now turn his attention toward the 2022 NFL season, where he'll look to win his eighth Super Bowl ring and sixth Super Bowl MVP award.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far