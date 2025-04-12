"Haven't really lost any weight" - Dak Prescott gets 100% real on being called "slim reaper" 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shut down rumors about his physique while addressing his recovery from a season-ending hamstring injury.

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract last September, making him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback by annual average value. He has been working through recovery after tearing his hamstring in Week 9 of the 2024 season.

The Cowboys star addressed the weight loss speculation while speaking to reporters at Friday's 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund gala.

"I actually haven't really lost any weight, weight's just moved," Prescott said. "Building my legs back up obviously from the hamstring. Might be leaner up top, but weight's the same."

The rumors began after tight end Jake Ferguson posted a video of Prescott looking noticeably slim during a throwing session with teammates.

"Slim Reaper @_4dakr Down 50LB looking like a young 4!" Ferguson wrote.

Prescott playfully embraced the talk by reposting the video with the caption,

"Slimothy, that's me."

This fueled speculation that snowballed into claims he'd lost 30 or even 50 pounds.

Dak Prescott makes positive claim about his return

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

On Friday, Dak Prescott expressed confidence in his recovery progress while focusing on long-term health rather than rushing back to activity.

"I'm getting close to where I want to be, I don't want to put a percentage on it," Prescott said (via NFL.com). "I know we've got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort if not all. Then again I just understand my age, what I've had, what I've went through, it's about being my best in the fall. So I'm not rushing anything, but I'm where I want to be."

According to The Star in Frisco's source, Prescott weighs 226 pounds, down just three pounds from his previous playing weight of 229. Prescott has fluctuated between 229 and 238 pounds throughout his career.

The quarterback clarified that mobility remains a crucial part of his game plan post-injury.

"Me playing my best, I'm mobile," Prescott said. "Whether it's actually running past the line of scrimmage or just scrambling making plays happen with my arm, so that's vital for me, that's a big part of this."

Beyond physical recovery, Prescott faces leadership adjustments heading into the 2025 season. His longtime backup, Cooper Rush, has departed for Baltimore, leaving Will Grier and newly acquired Joe Milton III in the quarterback room.

