Hayden Hopkins breaks silence amid reports of pregnancy with Raiders owner Mark Davis

Professional dancer and choreographer Hayden Hopkins broke her silence on Monday after reports emerged that she was pregnant with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis' child.

Hopkins posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the reports were "wildly untrue." She further denied having any relationship with the Raiders owner.

"Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue. I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner's box with other friends."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hopkins added:

"These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days. Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall xx"

Expand Tweet

Dov Kleiman, an NFL news aggregator account on X, posted on Monday that Davis and Hopkins were expecting a child together. The post went viral, garnering 6.7 million views. Once Hopkins denied the report, Kleiman subsequently deleted the post.

Expand Tweet

Mark Davis and Hayden Hopkins were spotted multiple times at Raiders games

Mark Davis and Hayden Hopkins were first spotted together on Dec. 5, 2022 at a Las Vegas Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Allegiant Stadium. Davis was sitting next to Hopkins throughout the game.

The second time Mark Davis and Hayden Hopkins were spotted together was last year. The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Green Bay Packers in a Monday Night Football game in Week 5. Hopkins was seen with Davis when the Raiders owner was caught on camera venting his frustration over the team’s play.

Expand Tweet

Who is Hayden Hopkins?

The 26-year-old Hopkins is a dancer and choreographer. She is also a dance teacher who has taken classes and performed in the United States, Canada and Australia. Hopkins has also been a backup dancer for American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo.

In 2022, Hopkins starred in the Cirque du Soleil show 'Mystere' in Las Vegas as 'La Belle.' Her accomplishments in her dance career include a national title.

Hopkins is also entrepreneurial in nature. She started ‘HHxx,’ her own dancewear label, at the age of 18. Living in New York City, Hopkins earned a degree in dance.