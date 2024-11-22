HC Mike McCarthy sets the record straight on Daniel Jones' Cowboys rumors

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered his opinion on Daniel Jones being released by the New York Giants Friday. After losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season with a hamstring injury, the Cowboys are in need of a quarterback and might be desperate enough to take a chance on Jones.

After he was released by New York, Jones was mentioned as a potential target for several teams, including Dallas. McCarthy sent a clear message on Friday, saying that he's not paying attention to what other teams are doing, let alone thinking about landing a cut player.

“I’ve never really been in the business of looking at players based off the team they are released from, especially with the timing of the next game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He was a prospect I really liked coming out, but we kind of have our head down right now and really focused on working with the guys we have here," McCarthy said.

Expand Tweet

Both Daniel Jones and Dak Prescott signed big contracts but haven't had much success in the postseason with their teams. The Giants demoted Jones to QB4 during their bye week, which prompted him to ask for his release.

He's now set to hit the free agent market and see if he can get a chance somewhere else. As for the Cowboys, they will stick with Cooper Rush against the Commanders Sunday. Trey Lance is on the roster too, but McCarthy hasn't made a move to him yet.

Dak Prescott calls this season the toughest during his Cowboys tenure

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys entered this season without making major moves. Owner Jerry Jones believed they had everything to compete again, but the season has gone south in a hurry.

Prescott revealed he was having a difficult time dealing with his injury during an interview with The Dallas Morning News Thursday, but he found the light at the end of the tunnel in his family.

“Off the field, it’s been some of the most joyous times I ever could have imagined, dreamed of. Having a child, getting engaged, starting a family. But then, on the football field, it’s probably been as tough of a season as I’ve ever had. I’d probably say the toughest,” Prescott told Dallas Morning News.

Dallas will likely make major changes in the offseason after a disastrous 2024 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.