"He ain't dead" - NFL fans react as Cowboys DEs DeMarvion Overshown and Juanyeh Thomas change profile pics to show support for Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons may be stuck in a contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys’ front office, but he’s not standing alone.Two of his defensive teammates, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and safety Juanyeh Thomas, made a pointed gesture of support by updating their X profile pictures to feature Parsons on Friday.Thomas opted for a solo shot of Parsons, while Overshown chose a photo that included both of them.These changes sparked a flurry of online reactions.&quot;He aint dead 😂, his Cowboys career i guess so good for them,&quot; wrote one fan.Mario 'Mito' Ledesma @SuperMario_SamaLINKHe aint dead 😂, his Cowboys career i guess so good for them&quot;Jerry has never let go a player he didn't want. So I believe Micah is going nowhere,&quot; added another fan.&quot;So hes not leaving lol,&quot; posted one fan.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;Absolutely love it,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;The whole team should out until Micah is signed,&quot; added another fan.&quot;Jerry is the only problem year after year for at least the past 30 years. Let's hit Jerry in the pockets but still support the players,&quot; posted one fan.While the online chatter played out, the situation behind the scenes remained tense. Micah Parsons, though present at training camp, is refusing to participate in practice, a strategic “hold-in” as he awaits a new deal.The edge rusher fueled speculation Thursday with a cryptic post: a GIF reading “one last time” in response to a photo of him alongside fellow defensive star Trevon Diggs.Spring miscommunication creates the current standoff between Dallas and Micah ParsonsThe stalemate reportedly stems from confusion earlier this spring, when Micah Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke directly on multiple occasions.According to multiple reports, Jones believed those conversations sealed a verbal agreement. Parsons, on the other hand, saw them as informal and expected further negotiations through his agent, David Mulugheta.Since then, the Cowboys have declined to engage with Mulugheta, believing they already have a deal in place. That disconnect has now snowballed into a full-blown freeze, with no signs of resolution.Across the league, top pass rushers like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt have reset the market with massive deals. Watt’s recent $123 million extension with Pittsburgh set a new bar.Still, amid the contractual chaos, one truth remains unshaken: Micah Parsons wants to stay in Dallas.“I want to be here,” he said on July 22. “At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let’s see if they want me to be here.”Judging by how his teammates have gone public with their support, it seems the locker room already has its answer.