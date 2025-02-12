  • home icon
"He didn't do anything crazy": Amon-Ra St. Brown’s brother drops eye-popping take on Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl stint

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Feb 12, 2025 19:32 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Winning Head Coach and Most Valuable Player Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Osiris St. Brown, brother of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown and New Orleans Saints receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, wasn't too impressed by Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl win.

The three brothers took to their podcast, "The St. Brown Podcast," on Wednesday and offered their thoughts on the big game. During the show, Osiris discussed how Patrick Mahomes still has time to catch Tom Brady's legacy but isn't impressed with the quarterbacks he has bested in Super Bowls thus far to reach three rings.

One of those quarterbacks, of course, is Hurts. Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in 2023 in the Super Bowl before rematching in the big game on Sunday.

Amon Ra suggested that, because of Osiris' comment, he's suggesting that Hurts isn't "legit." Osiris explained that, while he believes Hurts is legit, he also believes the value of his supporting cast makes his efforts less impressive.

"I mean, no, Jalen Hurts is legit. But like, come on, bro, you have Saquon, a crazy O line, AJ Brown, insane defense, like Jalen. I mean, respect to Jalen, but he didn't do anything that like was crazy," Osiris said.

Jalen Hurts silences doubters with Super Bowl LIX victory

Jalen Hurts has faced a ton of criticism as a passer given that he has always been in a predominantly run-heavy offense. Those criticisms only got worse once Saquon Barkley joined the team this offseason, taking even more of the workload off Hurts and dominating the rushing game.

However, when Hurts' number was called in Super Bowl LIX, he didn't disappoint. Hurts passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing one interception. He led the Eagles in rushing off 11 carries for 72 yards and a score on the ground. He was also named Super Bowl MVP.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

On top of all that, Hurts also stood in the way of the Kansas City Chiefs from making NFL history and becoming the first team to ever win three consecutive Lombardi Trophies.

Now, Philadelphia is looking to establish itself as a dynasty, hoping to make it back to the big game in the 2025 season yet again. Of course, they'll have to do so without star offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who has accepted a head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints.

