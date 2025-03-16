"He is a below average player" - Colts signing Daniel Jones will lead to disaster, claims ex-NFL scout

The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones as a free agent on a one-year, $14 million deal on Mar. 13. While there have been mixed opinions about the quarterback joining Indy, former NFL scout John Middlekauff hinted that the move could be a disaster for both parties.

During Wednesday's episode of "3 and Out with John Middlekauff," he said:

“No one and I mean no one can say Daniel Jones is just an average player, he is a below average player who's never really proven anything," Middlekauff said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. "I mean his one breakout year, a couple years ago when they went won nine games, it's not like he threw 40 touchdowns. His career high is 20 [TDs] and you watch him last year, I mean, when that guy loses his confidence he looks like me or you off the tee when we're hitting it out of bounds." [18:44]

"I mean, it's a really bad decision-making like it has no shot, the ball's in the air you're like ‘This is a problem,’ and to bring him in to compete with a guy who not only needs to be competed with but probably shouldn't be your starter is setting yourself up for failure like that Colts quarterback room Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones is really really bad, it really is.”

Jones began the 2024 season with the New York Giants as their starting quarterback. He started 10 games for them, completing 216-of-341 passes for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Amid a string of poor performances, Jones was released in November, after asking to be released by the team. Just a few days later, on Nov. 29, Jones was signed to the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the postseason but did not play for the Vikings, who were eliminated in the wild-card round by the LA Rams.

Daniel Jones outlines ambition to push Anthony Richardson for the starting QB role in the 2025 NFL season

Jones playing for the New York Giants early in the 2024 NFL season - Source: Getty

The Colts signed Daniel Jones to try and get the best out of their projected QB1 Anthony Richardson. However, the new Indy arrival has plans to potentially get the starting role for himself in the 2025 season.

On Thursday, Jones addressed his desire to make the Colts a better team by competing with Richardson.

"It's an opportunity to come in and compete," Jones said on Thursday, via the team's website. "I'm looking forward to that. I have a lot of respect for Anthony, watching him — I think he's certainly talented young player. And I think the competition aspect brings out the best in everybody.

"I think we're both interested in helping this team win games and (doing) whatever we can do to help that happen."

The Colts will closely monitor Jones in the offseason program, which is set to begin on April 21. If he does well, there is a chance for him to get the nod over Richardson as Indy's QB1 for the 2025 season.

