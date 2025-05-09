“He coaches me every second”: Giants QB Jaxson Dart makes feelings known on HC Brian Daboll

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is already forming a strong bond with head coach Brian Daboll. He praised his constant coaching style after Friday's practice session with the team.

The Giants selected Dart with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL draft after trading back into the first round.

The rookie quarterback addressed reporters following a practice session where he received hands-on instruction from Daboll. He is known for developing Josh Allen into a star with the Buffalo Bills.

"Yeah, he coaches me up like every second I'm around him," Dart said. "He's the guy that will walk in a room, say goodbye and whatnot, and then come back 30 seconds later because he has an idea. So he's constantly coaching me, and I think that that's just what I want to be around.

"I want to be coached the hardest. I feel like that's going to help me excel at the highest level and help me reach my potential. So there's not another coach I'd be playing for."

The Giants completely revamped their quarterback room this offseason. The team signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency before selecting Dart in the draft following the release of Daniel Jones last season.

Jaxson Dart already feels at home under Brian Daboll's watch

According to multiple sources before the draft, Jaxson Dart was specifically the quarterback Daboll preferred over other options, including Shedeur Sanders.

Dart impressed New York throughout the process with his meeting demeanor, board work and workout performances. That ultimately pushed the Giants to make a strong push in a trade with Houston, offering the 34th, 99th and a 2026 third-round pick to take him.

When asked about the pressure of New York and his readiness for the big stage, Dart showed both confidence and awareness of the city's edge:

"I just feel like I got an edge to me," Dart said at his introductory press conference. "I feel like everybody in the city does as well. Let's get to it."

Dart passed for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in four seasons at Ole Miss. Giants management has said that Wilson will be the starter with Winston to follow, allowing Dart time to grow.

