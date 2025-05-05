"He had to be cut": NFL fans react as Ravens release Justin Tucker amidst sexual misconduct allegations

The Baltimore Ravens officially released longtime kicker Justin Tucker. This is a surprising end to the career of one of the greatest specialists in league history. He was once the gold standard at the position with an all-time best 90.2% field goal rate.

Tucker's 2024 slump, hitting just 73.3% of his kicks, raised questions. But it’s the off-field allegations that may have sealed his fate. The veteran kicker is currently under NFL investigation after 16 massage therapists accused him of sexual misconduct.

While head coach John Harbaugh previously insisted that “every decision we make has to be made on football,” fans weren’t buying it after Sunday’s move. Social media exploded with takes. One fan said,

“He had to be cut."

"Allegations must be true,” another user commented.

One more said, “Ravens kick Tucker to the curb, guess even legends miss the uprights sometimes.”

Some fans questioned the team’s decision, pointing out,

“Yet you drafted Mike Green,” referencing the linebacker with his own off-field concerns.

"Ravens switching Mike Green and Justin Tucker," tweeted another X user.

One more user commented sarcastically, "Only room for one accused on the roster?"

Ravens HC and GM gave their takes on Justin Tucker situation earlier

The Ravens broke their silence on the Tucker controversy, and both head coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta had plenty to say. Tucker is the league’s most accurate kicker ever, but has been embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct since January.

When asked about the situation during Raveb's minicamp, Harbaugh said to reporters,

“I would just say like, from the standpoint of the investigation and all that, we don't know anything. We haven't been given any information, as it should be. It's all done the way it's done. So we don't know anything along those lines. So, we can't make any decisions based on that. Every decision we make has to be made on football."

The Ravens raised eyebrows during the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round. Was it a replacement move? At the time, Ravens GM said no.

“We just felt like Tyler was a player we valued... smart roster management.”

Despite the off-field noise and a minor dip in 2023 consistency, Baltimore insisted the decision was about depth, not drama. However, they ultimately decided to part ways with Justin Tucker.

