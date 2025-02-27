Justin Tucker's wife Amanda makes feelings clear on sexual assault allegations against husband

Justin Tucker saw his reputation suffer a devastating blow late last month when six masseuses in the Baltimore area accused him of sexually assaulting them between 2012 and 2016, with ten more following suit after. Now, a month after the initial report, his wife Amanda (nee Bass) has come to his defense.

In an exclusive statement to OutKick on Wednesday, she said:

"The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully."

The Ravens kicker, coming off a career-low 73.3% field goal rate, had denied the accusations when they first emerged. Also speaking to OutKick, he reiterated his profession of innocence, expressing his "devastation" and apologizing to those whom he felt he had wronged:

"Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years... I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, HC John Harbaugh address sexual assault allegations against Justin Tucker

Meanwhile, another person who discussed the Justin Tucker saga was Ravens general manager Eris DeCosta. Speaking to reporters during Draft Combine week on Tuesday, he called the allegations against his kicker "serious and concerning":

"I think we're fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we'll make our decisions based on that... Again, we’re fortunate that the league has come down to Baltimore."

Head coach John Harbaugh also seconded those notions:

“The NFL is looking into it. They’re going to review it, try to gather all the facts, and I’m sure we’ll have an understanding of it at that time. Once there’s an understanding of it, then you have a chance to make some decisions.”

He continued:

“It’s not what you want to wake up and read. It’s not something you want to see … things that are hurtful and harmful to people, painful – there’s too many headlines like that.”

Tucker is due $13.5 million over the next three years, none of it guaranteed.

