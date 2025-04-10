"He deserves this" - Russell Wilson sends heartfelt message as Luka Doncic tears up watching his Mavs tribute video

Quarterback Russell Wilson took to social media with a heartfelt message for NBA superstar Luka Doncic. After seven seasons, the Dallas Mavericks made a shocking decision to trade their star player to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.

Ad

On Wednesday, Luka Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center for the first time since his trade to LA. However, the Mavs remembered what Doncic did for the franchise over the past few years. Before the tip-off, the 5x NBA All-Star was left teary-eyed following a touching tribute to his service in Dallas from his former team.

Russell Wilson retweeted the video on X. He shared some heartfelt words for the NBA star as he geared up to take on his former team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This was cool to see...Luka deserves this!," Russell Wilson wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luka Doncic and the Lakers emerged victorious with a 112-97 final score over the Mavericks. The 5x NBA All-Star registered 45 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Lakers for his current team in front of his former fans.

Similarly, Russell Wilson is also gearing up for a new phase in his NFL journey. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 campaign and helped them to a 10-7 record and the playoffs. They fell short and were eliminated from Super Bowl contention by the Ravens in the wild-card round.

Ad

After becoming a free agent, Wilson signed a one-year contract worth up to $21 million with the New York Giants. The franchise also brought in veteran Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal to strengthen their QB depth chart.

Russell Wilson cherishes old-school romance with wife Ciara

The quarterback has been together with singer-songwriter Ciara for the past 10 years. They have a loving family together and support each other through all the highs and lows in life.

Ad

Last week, the Giants quarterback shared a snippet of himself and his wife from their appearance on the "Jimmy Kimmel Show" from 2022. Wilson accompanied the post with some heartwarming words for Ciara.

"LOVE. Old School Kinda Love," Wilson wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ciara shared the snippet on her IG story and responded by showcasing her love for her Russell Wilson.

"I love you so much baby,"

Wilson and Ciara are excited for their new journey in New York. The Giants will be hopeful of Wilson helping them to become a playoff contender this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More