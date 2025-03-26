Russell Wilson's wife Ciara embraces NYC state of mind with Yankees-inspired post after QB's $21,000,000 Giants deal

After spending the 2024 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson will be seen in a New York Giants jersey in the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback has agreed to a one-year contract worth $21 million.

On Tuesday, Wilson's wife, Ciara, celebrated the quarterback’s signing with the Giants with an inspirational Instagram story. Ciara shared a throwback picture of Wilson from his time with the New York Yankees:

“New York State of Mind! My greatest inspiration.”

Ciara celebrates husband Russell Wilson's $21,000,000 Giants deal (Image Source: Ciara/IG)

Russell Wilson's stints with the Yankees have begun to reemerge after it was announced that he would be returning to New York. In addition, a video of him from a 2018 game against the Atlanta Braves has gone viral on social media.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton dropped a four-word message, reacting to his new teammate’s joining for the upcoming NFL season.

Ex-NFL QB Chase Daniel made a bold claim on Russell Wilson's free-agency delay

Russell Wilson experienced some delay in concluding his free agency before signing with the NY Giants. However, according to retired NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, it was Wilson's expectations for more money than what teams were "willing to pay" him that resulted in the delay.

Daniel's comment came on "The Facility" on Friday:

"I think that Russell probably wants more than what teams are willing to pay, and what teams are willing to pay Russ probably is an embarrassing amount of money.

Expand Tweet

"I do think there are offers out there that have maybe not publicly been heard because maybe the amount is too low, and I don’t think Russ wants to accept those because I don’t think he wants the embarrassment of it," Daniel said.

As for Ciara, before she shared her reaction to Russell Wilson's signing with the Giants, the singer enjoyed a date night with the quarterback. Later, Ciara shared a romantic four-word message, expressing her love for Wilson.

