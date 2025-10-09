  • home icon
  "He didn't even have to spit": NFL fans react to Eagles DT Jalen Carter being ruled inactive vs. Giants

“He didn’t even have to spit”: NFL fans react to Eagles DT Jalen Carter being ruled inactive vs. Giants

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:10 GMT
Denver Broncos v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Eagles DT Jalen Carter being ruled inactive vs. Giants - Source: Getty

Jalen Carter is officially inactive for tonight’s Giants vs. Eagles game. Network insider Mike Garafolo shared the news on X, one hour before the game, and fans shared their opinions.

"He scared of that turf, what a baby!" wrote one upset fan.

MetLife Stadium, the venue for the Giants vs. Eagles game, utilizes FieldTurf Core, a type of synthetic turf. Turf doesn’t absorb impact well, which can lead to more injuries.

NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers, Nick Bosa, Sterling Shepard, and Malik Nabers have suffered serious injuries there. Since 2020, at least 13 ACL tears and other leg injuries have happened on that field.

Another fan wrote, "Good we don’t need to play on that shitty field."
A third fan commented, "If they [Eagles] can't beat the Giants without him, they have a problem."
A separate fan shared, "He didn’t even have to spit."

More NFL fans shared their takes.

Jalen Carter, the Eagles’ star defensive tackle, won’t play tonight because of a heel injury. He showed up on the injury report on Wednesday and only practiced a little.

To fill in for Carter, the Eagles brought up Gabe Hall from the practice squad. So tonight’s defensive tackles are Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, and Gabe Hall.

Jalen Carter played in 5 games through Week 5 of the 2025 season. He made 10 tackles. Three on his own and seven with help, and had 1.5 tackles for loss. He did not record any sacks, forced fumbles, or pass breakups.

He has been dealing with a shoulder injury since training camp, and it worsened in Week 4, making it harder for him to play at full strength and limiting the number of snaps he gets.

Eagles injury report for TNF vs. Giants barring Jalen Carter

Saquon Barkley had a knee issue, but practiced fully on Wednesday and should play.

Grant Calcaterra is out with an oblique injury. He did not practice all week.

Jihaad Campbell had a biceps injury but practiced fully by Wednesday and looks good to go.

Nakobe Dean, coming off a knee injury, practiced all week but is still listed as questionable.

Landon Dickerson hurt his ankle and is out. He did not practice at all.

Byron Young had a triceps issue, but practiced fully on Wednesday and should play.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

