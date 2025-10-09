“The Grim Reaper”: NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts arriving in all-black outfit for Week 6 Giants vs. Eagles TNF clash

Jalen Hurts has arrived, and fans believe he is cutting an ominous figure. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was seen walking down the hallways of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for the Week 6 game against the New York Giants.He was wearing a black hooded jacket and matching pants and brown suede shoes and sported shades on his eyes. In addition, he was dragging a silver suitcase:And a good number of fans liked it:🦅EAGLESNana🦅 @eaglesnanaLINK@JClarkNBCS The Grim Reaper ☠️ItsTheCV (checkmark) @its_thecvLINKHe looks ready to killBWann @BWann7LINK@JClarkNBCS Business trip! Let’s get it done birds!&quot;He's comfortable and ready to do what he do best,&quot; one gushed.&quot;Please protect them from that evil field,&quot; another prayed.&quot;Dorks gonna lay an egg tonight,&quot; another digressed.Hurts' purportedly tenuous relationship with primary pass-catcher AJ Brown has been a topic of conversation throughout the buildup. On Tuesday, he confirmed that the two of them had held a private meeting that also involved running back Saquon Barkley:“Yeah, that’s just us talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can, talking about how we move forward as a team so we can continue to find ways to win games.”Jalen Hurts gets candid about Giants rookie QB Jaxson DartThis game will also mark the third start of Giants rookie Jaxson Dart's career, and Jalen Hurts had some thoughts about him when addressing the media that same day:“It does make me feel old. I got a lot of respect for his game. I know he played for Coach (Lane) Kiffin. He’s a hell of a player. He’s honestly in a great situation to learn a lot, so rooting for his success.”For context, both men played under collegiate colossus Lane Kiffin. Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator when Hurts was named the SEC's Freshman and Offensive Player of the Year for 2016. As the incumbent head coach at Ole Miss, he oversaw Dart's emergence as a top-tier prospect.Dart himself shared some thoughts about Hurts in his own media availability:“I love his mentality, his everyday accountability of himself and, at the same time, raising the bar for his teammates. ...I feel like I’m very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things. Obviously, he’s an elite player, and I’m trying to reach that level. ...I think that that’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching.”Kickoff for the Eagles-Giants game is at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.