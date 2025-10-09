  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “The Grim Reaper”: NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts arriving in all-black outfit for Week 6 Giants vs. Eagles TNF clash

“The Grim Reaper”: NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts arriving in all-black outfit for Week 6 Giants vs. Eagles TNF clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:04 GMT
NFL: OCT 05 Broncos at Eagles - Source: Getty
Jalen Hurts arrives to Giants game - Source: Getty

Jalen Hurts has arrived, and fans believe he is cutting an ominous figure. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was seen walking down the hallways of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for the Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

Ad

He was wearing a black hooded jacket and matching pants and brown suede shoes and sported shades on his eyes. In addition, he was dragging a silver suitcase:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And a good number of fans liked it:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"He's comfortable and ready to do what he do best," one gushed.
"Please protect them from that evil field," another prayed.
"Dorks gonna lay an egg tonight," another digressed.

Hurts' purportedly tenuous relationship with primary pass-catcher AJ Brown has been a topic of conversation throughout the buildup. On Tuesday, he confirmed that the two of them had held a private meeting that also involved running back Saquon Barkley:

Ad
“Yeah, that’s just us talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can, talking about how we move forward as a team so we can continue to find ways to win games.”

Jalen Hurts gets candid about Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart

This game will also mark the third start of Giants rookie Jaxson Dart's career, and Jalen Hurts had some thoughts about him when addressing the media that same day:

Ad
“It does make me feel old. I got a lot of respect for his game. I know he played for Coach (Lane) Kiffin. He’s a hell of a player. He’s honestly in a great situation to learn a lot, so rooting for his success.”

For context, both men played under collegiate colossus Lane Kiffin. Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator when Hurts was named the SEC's Freshman and Offensive Player of the Year for 2016. As the incumbent head coach at Ole Miss, he oversaw Dart's emergence as a top-tier prospect.

Ad

Dart himself shared some thoughts about Hurts in his own media availability:

“I love his mentality, his everyday accountability of himself and, at the same time, raising the bar for his teammates. ...I feel like I’m very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things. Obviously, he’s an elite player, and I’m trying to reach that level. ...I think that that’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching.”

Kickoff for the Eagles-Giants game is at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications