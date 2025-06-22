"He in my DM" - Cardi B dedicates lyrics to Stefon Diggs to torch ex-husband Offset in savage new single ‘Outside’ 

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B’s new single “Outside” is pure fire. Interestingly, it is aimed straight at her ex-husband, Offset, while spotlighting her new romance. One of the most talked-about lines is:
“Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM.”
That lyric was paired with a shoutout to the Patriots:
“Heard them Patriots got them [explicit], let me in the locker room."
The track, which Cardi B debuted at Cannes Lions, is her first solo release in over a year and comes on the heels of her public split from Offset.
Cardi B and Offset’s divorce has been anything but quiet. After seven years of marriage and three children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, Cardi B filed for divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences.
Cardi previously accused Offset of not contributing financially to their children’s care, claiming he hasn’t seen their youngest daughter since March and hasn’t paid for anything from private school to babysitters. She’s also seeking full custody.
In October, dating rumors between Stefon Diggs and Cardi B sparked after they were spotted together in Miami and NYC. Cardi denied it on Instagram Live, calling the speculation “crazy.”
In December, Cardi B confirmed that she’s dating someone (without naming names) during a heated X Spaces exchange with Offset, who accused her of “being too focused on d--k.”
In February, they were spotted arriving at a Miami hotel on Valentine’s Day. In April, Cardi B gave Diggs a lap dance at Coachella. She also hints at the relationship during a livestream, saying she’s being “loved from head to toe.”
In May, they attended the Met Gala separately but were seen entering the afterparty just minutes apart. A week later, they sit courtside at the Knicks-Celtics playoff game, where Cardi B is caught on the Jumbotron squeezing Diggs’ cheeks.
On June 1, Cardi made it Instagram official with a carousel post showing her and Diggs on a yacht, captioned:
“Chapter 5… Hello Chapter six.”
Stefon Diggs has a message for Cardi B amid the new single's controversy
Stefon Diggs made it loud and clear. He wants the world to know Cardi B is his.
On June 20, the Patriots WR reposted a close-up of Cardi B’s manicure on Instagram. Each nail was painted in orange-and-white stripes (matching New England’s colors) with his full name written in cursive across both hands.
He captioned the post with lyrics from Nasg Chaz’s “Okayy”:
“Let em know that you mine you should post more, Cardi B."
In cue to the lyrics of "Outside," Stefon Diggs is officially a Patriot. After a brief stint with the Texans, he signed with New England in March, signing a three-year, $69 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.
