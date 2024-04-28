"He doesn’t have to be me": NFL icon Terrell Owens reacts as 49ers sign son Terique Owens as UDFA

Wide receiver Terrell Owens terrorized the opposition's defenses with his sublime catching and ferocious running for several years. Now his son, Terique Owens, has the same chance. Despite not being drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Terique has been signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.

Playing with the Niners will be a homecoming of sorts for the Owens family, since it was the Niners that drafted Terrell in the third round at the 1996 NFL Draft.

After being signed by the Niners, Josina Anderson of CBS caught up with the six-time Pro Bowler to gather his thoughts on his son going undrafted and then being signed by his first team. As per Anderson, Terrell Owens said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m proud of him. All we ever asked for is an opportunity. He’s wanted to make his own name and carve his own path to get to where he is. We would’ve loved to have gotten drafted, but he’s got his foot in the door.”

“Now he has to continue to do all the right things and show people he can play. Like I told him, he doesn’t have to be me; just be himself," he added.

Expand Tweet

Even though Terrell has lifted the pressure of his last name from Terique, it will be difficult to shed it completely. However, only his game will propel him further up the pecking order at the Niners and not anything else.

Terrell Owens on the reason behind missing the draft

Owens told Anderson over the phone that, despite not being drafted, Terique doesn’t lack skill or talent.

“He’s just as good as any of these other kids who got drafted; the only thing is some of them have played more football than he has," he said.

Terrell Owens confesses that the reason behind not being drafted could be the lack of playing time at the collegiate level by his son. Terique registered only four TDs and 528 yards during his senior year with Missouri State.