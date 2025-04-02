“He falls out of the top 10”: NFL fans react to Giants passing on picking QB at No. 3 amid Shedeur Sanders' falling draft stock

It appears there's a good chance that the New York Giants will pass on a quarterback with the third selection in the NFL draft. If that's the case, New York would be passing on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns and Giants are leaning towards not taking a quarterback with the second and third selections.

NFL fans on X offered their thoughts on the report.

"He falls out of the top 10," one wrote.

"Travis falling to 3 to giants. If the f***ing giants pick up sanders we boycotting," a fan said.

"Right. Why would they pick a QB? They have Russ Wilson & Kenny Pickett as starters," another fan said.

"I think what’s interesting here is what if shedur is the quarterback they go back in the first round and get?" a fan wrote.

"I genuinely think the cowboys would take him if he fell that far," another fan wrote.

Shedeur Sanders comes off a senior season with the Colorado Buffaloes in which he passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has established himself as one of the top two signal-callers available in the class, alongside Miami's Cam Ward.

Who will Cleveland, New York pass up Shedeur Sanders for?

Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

It's widely believed that the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the first selection. Tennessee is in desperate need of a quarterback, decided to host Ward for a private dinner and attended his Miami pro day.

With Ward off the board, the Cleveland Browns hold the second selection and are also in need of a quarterback.

However, if the team isn't too high on Sanders, the opportunity to pair a generational talent such as Abdul Carter alongside Myles Garrett could be too good to pass up. Of course, Sanders' teammate, Travis Hunter, would also be an appealing option to add to their roster.

New York, the third selection, is also in need of a quarterback. However, with Hunter or Carter potentially available to them, the Giants could also opt to take either one instead.

Travis Hunter's landing spot is one of the biggest stories heading into the draft. All will be made clear once the draft officially kicks off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

