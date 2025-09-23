"He should be fined $30,000": NFL fans lose it over Amon-Ra St. Brown "twerking" during Lions vs. Ravens MNF showdown

Amon-Ra St. Brown went viral on social media for a moment he had during the Detroit Lions' Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. In the third quarter of the game, the wide receiver scored a touchdown after connecting with an 18-yard pass by quarterback Jared Goff.Brown's touchdown helped the Lions level the playing field 21-21. Thus, he took to the sidelines to celebrate his touchdown with a dance that involved some twerking. You can check out the clip below:Fans were not impressed with Amon-Ra St. Brown's celebration dance. They took to social media to call out the wide receiverBig Dog 🐶 @Cay_Cool_LINK@btidy216 Should be fined $30,000Gilla Selfmade @GillaSelfmadeLINK@btidy216 Nicca twerking with yoga pants onSirWitz @boogieyonLINK@btidy216 I said the same shit bro don’t ever do no shit like that on my fucking tv😭😭Nate the Head Honcho @n8daheadhonchoLINK@btidy216 Mfer freakier than DiddyShannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeeeLINKAss bandit? Ayoooo 😭😭😭😭😭DnotEnough @Underdog_D13LINK@btidy216 Probably gave em that zest juiceAt the time of writing this article, the Detroit Lions lead the game 21-28 at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. In the fourth quarter, Jahmyr Gibbs scored a four-yard rushing touchdown to give his team the lead.Amon-Ra St. Brown has been with the team since being drafted in 2021. In five seasons, he has played in 68 total games and has recorded 5,011 yards and 36 TDs receiving.So far this season, Brown has recorded 13 receptions and 160 yards with three receiving touchdowns in the past two games. He played a major role in the offense while helping the team qualify for the playoffs in the past two years.Amon-Ra St. Brown shares his thoughts on Lions fans booing Ben Johnson during their Week 2 showdown against the BearsBen Johnson was part of the Lions coaching staff since 2019. He took over as the offensive coordinator in 2022. However, in January, he decided to replace Matt Eberflus as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.In Week 2, Johnson got the opportunity to go against his former team at Ford Field. However, the game ended with the Lions securing a 52-21 victory. After the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown criticized fans who booed and trolled Ben Johnson from the stands.&quot;I don't think that was right,&quot; Brown said on his podcast. &quot;I don't think he deserves that just because of how much he's done for us. Ben being the offensive coordinator for the last two and half, three years. I mean, he helped turn our whole offense around with the guys that we had here. ...&quot;&quot;So, he did so much for us a team, for the city of Detroit, for the fans of Detroit that was watching the game, ... I think, you know, the 'f-u' chants is definitely not something that Ben deserves.&quot;The Lions will next face the Browns at Ford Field on Sept. 28.