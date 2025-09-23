  • home icon
  "He should be fined $30,000": NFL fans lose it over Amon-Ra St. Brown "twerking" during Lions vs. Ravens MNF showdown

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:56 GMT
NFL: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Amon-Ra St. Brown went viral on social media for a moment he had during the Detroit Lions' Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. In the third quarter of the game, the wide receiver scored a touchdown after connecting with an 18-yard pass by quarterback Jared Goff.

Brown's touchdown helped the Lions level the playing field 21-21. Thus, he took to the sidelines to celebrate his touchdown with a dance that involved some twerking. You can check out the clip below:

Fans were not impressed with Amon-Ra St. Brown's celebration dance. They took to social media to call out the wide receiver

At the time of writing this article, the Detroit Lions lead the game 21-28 at M&T Bank Stadium. In the fourth quarter, Jahmyr Gibbs scored a four-yard rushing touchdown to give his team the lead.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been with the team since being drafted in 2021. In five seasons, he has played in 68 total games and has recorded 5,011 yards and 36 TDs receiving.

So far this season, Brown has recorded 13 receptions and 160 yards with three receiving touchdowns in the past two games. He played a major role in the offense while helping the team qualify for the playoffs in the past two years.

Amon-Ra St. Brown shares his thoughts on Lions fans booing Ben Johnson during their Week 2 showdown against the Bears

Ben Johnson was part of the Lions coaching staff since 2019. He took over as the offensive coordinator in 2022. However, in January, he decided to replace Matt Eberflus as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

In Week 2, Johnson got the opportunity to go against his former team at Ford Field. However, the game ended with the Lions securing a 52-21 victory. After the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown criticized fans who booed and trolled Ben Johnson from the stands.

"I don't think that was right," Brown said on his podcast. "I don't think he deserves that just because of how much he's done for us. Ben being the offensive coordinator for the last two and half, three years. I mean, he helped turn our whole offense around with the guys that we had here. ..."
"So, he did so much for us a team, for the city of Detroit, for the fans of Detroit that was watching the game, ... I think, you know, the 'f-u' chants is definitely not something that Ben deserves."

The Lions will next face the Browns at Ford Field on Sept. 28.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
