  Sam Darnold flamed by fans after getting strip sacked by Nick Bosa and losing the game for Seahawks vs. 49ers

"He is garbage" - Sam Darnold flamed by fans after getting strip sacked by Nick Bosa and losing the game for Seahawks vs. 49ers

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 08, 2025 04:23 GMT
Sam Darnold flamed by fans after getting strip sacked by Nick Bosa and loses the game for Seahawks vs. 49ers
Sam Darnold did not have the debut he was hoping for with the Seattle Seahawks. With his team trailing 13-17, the quarterback had one final chance in the fourth quarter to secure the victory in an awe-inspiring comeback.

Unfortunately, during the second and fourth play, Sam Darnold ended up getting stripped sacked by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa with just over 30 seconds left. This resulted in Kyle Shanahan's team recovering the fumble, ending the Seahawks' chances of making any sort of comeback.

Fans on social media criticized the quarterback for messing up the golden chance for a comeback victory.

Darnold ended the night completing 16 of 23 passes for 150 yards and no touchdowns. The Seahawks found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to a rushing touchdown by Zach Charbonnet and two field goals by Jason Myers.

On the other hand, quarterback Brock Purdy recorded a better performance for the San Francisco 49ers. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards. Despite putting up two interceptions, he scored two passing touchdowns that sealed the victory for Kyle Shanahan's team.

Sam Darnold spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings. He helped them to the wild card round of the playoffs while recording 4,319 yards and 35 TDs passing. In March, the Seahawks signed the quarterback after agreeing to a three-year deal worth $100.5 million.

Sam Darnold reflects on season-opening loss against the San Francisco 49ers

In the post-game press conference, the quarterback expressed his disappointment about starting his Seahawks journey with a 0-1 record.

Sam Darnold admitted that they did not play according to expectations while heaping praise on Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers defense.

"After I came off the field after the game, I knew it wasn't our standard and how we do things," Darnold said as per the team's website. "We knew that. I knew that personally. I talked to some of the guys already and we're just going to continue to grow and get better from it and we'll be all right.
"Obviously not the start that we wanted, credit those guys," he added. "I thought their defense came out and played really well. They had some good scheme. Obviously Coach Shanahan and the guys over there, knew they'd be ready to roll. For us, it was just not enough today. ... We'll bounce back and be better next week."

The Seahawks next take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

