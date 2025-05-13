“He gave me Chinese powder”: Julian Edelman cries foul over receiving hair tips from Tom Brady

Speculation around former quarterback Tom Brady’s youthful hair has been around for years. While Brady has never addressed it publicly, many hair restoration specialists suggest he may have had a transplant. That topic came up again last weekend, this time through former teammate Julian Edelman, on the “Dudes On Dudes” podcast.

During the episode, Rob Gronkowski teased Edelman’s appearance, joking,

“Dang, where did that gray come from? Keep that on, Jules.”

Gronkowski then added how Edelman supposedly follows Brady’s hair routine, wondering why his hair looked gray and Brady’s still looked like he was in his twenties. That’s when Edelman shared a detail.

“Maybe it’s not working for me. He gave me this Chinese powder that I put in my smoothies, said it’s gonna make my hair turn brown again. I’ve been taking it for three years and my sh*t is gray.”

Separately, rumors surrounding Tom Brady’s potential involvement in the 2025 Indy 500 have been addressed. IndyCar insider Tony Donohue clarified that the 47-year-old and Jimmie Johnson will not co-own a Chip Ganassi Racing entry this year, despite early speculation. Johnson confirmed they’re not prepared for 2025 but expressed hope for future opportunities.

Meanwhile, Julian Edelman reacted on X to Jayson Tatum’s injury during the Celtics-Knicks playoff matchup, tweeting,

“This is rough. Thinking abut ya @jaytatum0,”

This happened after the Celtics star exited the game with a lower leg injury.

Tom Brady salutes Julian Edelman as WR reflects on earning his trust in 2013

Julian Edelman has been named the 2025 inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Last week, his longtime teammate Tom Brady reacted with a short message on Instagram Stories, writing,

“LEGEND. Congratulations Bubs.”

Tom Brady salutes Julian Edelman as WR reflects on earning his trust in 2013 (Credits: Instagram @tombrady)

Edelman played 12 seasons with the Patriots and was one of Brady’s most trusted receivers. He finished his career with 620 catches, 6,822 yards and 36 TDs. In the playoffs, he added another 118 catches and 1,442 yards, ranking just behind Jerry Rice and Travis Kelce in postseason numbers.

On “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on May 9, Edelman shared when he first felt he earned Brady’s trust. He pointed to Week 1 of the 2013 season, when the team was hit with injuries.

“I would say probably the Week 1 Buffalo game in 2013, where Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] blew out his back. We signed [Danny] Amendola, he ripped out his abductor, and so [Aaron] Hernandez was gone by then, so there was no one else really to throw to, and so he kind of had to, and then we balled out. We won that game. That’s when I feel like the trust was really coming,” Edelman told Cowherd.

He added that Brady didn’t give trust easily and that it had to be earned through hard work and real-game performance. Edelman said their connection was built through years of offseason work and, once it clicked, it stuck.

