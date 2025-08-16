  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He can't go on no more podcasts" - Shannon Sharpe rips Michael Porter Jr. over comments on sports gambling amid his brother's legal case

"He can't go on no more podcasts" - Shannon Sharpe rips Michael Porter Jr. over comments on sports gambling amid his brother's legal case

By Arnold
Published Aug 16, 2025 10:52 GMT
Shannon Sharpe rips Michael Porter Jr. over comments on sports gambling amid his brother
Shannon Sharpe rips Michael Porter Jr. over comments on sports gambling amid his brother's legal case (Image Credits - GETTY)

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has slammed NBA star Michael Porter Jr. over his comments on sports gambling. Porter made an appearance on the “One Night with Steiny” podcast on Tuesday and opened up about his brother Jontay's legal case, who pleaded guilty to manipulating stats for prop bets to help his friends.

Ad
"Think about it, if you can get all your homies rich by telling them, ‘Yo, bet $10,000 on my Under this one game. I’ma act like I got an injury and I’ma sit out. I’ma come out after three minutes. And they all get a l’il bag because you did it one game. Some people come from nothing and they think like that," Porter said on the podcast.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Sharpe caught wind of Porter's comments, he hit out at the Brooklyn Nets star during his "Nightcap" podcast on Thursday.

"Oh, lord have mercy," Sharpe said. "He (Porter) can't go on no more podcasts."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sharpe's co-host Chad Johnson also explained that if a player has the right entourage and friends, they would advise him not to violate the league's protocols.

Ad

Jontay, who last played for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA, was banned from the league in April 2024 after an investigation concluded that he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games.

According to reports, Jontay pled guilty to a federal conspiracy crime and could face over four years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Shannon Sharpe and his brother Sterling make history at 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Shannon Sharpe (L) with his brother Sterling Sharpe - Source: Imagn
Shannon Sharpe (L) with his brother Sterling Sharpe - Source: Imagn

Shannon Sharpe and his brother Sterling made history at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony this year. They became the first set of brothers to be inducted in Canton, Ohio.

Ad

Shannon, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens, was inducted in 2011. Sterling, who played seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was enshrined this year.

Shannon was emotional when Sterling was inducted this year and expressed his pride and admiration for his brother's accomplishments.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications