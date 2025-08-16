"He can't go on no more podcasts" - Shannon Sharpe rips Michael Porter Jr. over comments on sports gambling amid his brother's legal case

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has slammed NBA star Michael Porter Jr. over his comments on sports gambling. Porter made an appearance on the “One Night with Steiny” podcast on Tuesday and opened up about his brother Jontay's legal case, who pleaded guilty to manipulating stats for prop bets to help his friends.&quot;Think about it, if you can get all your homies rich by telling them, ‘Yo, bet $10,000 on my Under this one game. I’ma act like I got an injury and I’ma sit out. I’ma come out after three minutes. And they all get a l’il bag because you did it one game. Some people come from nothing and they think like that,&quot; Porter said on the podcast.When Sharpe caught wind of Porter's comments, he hit out at the Brooklyn Nets star during his &quot;Nightcap&quot; podcast on Thursday.&quot;Oh, lord have mercy,&quot; Sharpe said. &quot;He (Porter) can't go on no more podcasts.&quot;Sharpe's co-host Chad Johnson also explained that if a player has the right entourage and friends, they would advise him not to violate the league's protocols.Jontay, who last played for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA, was banned from the league in April 2024 after an investigation concluded that he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games.According to reports, Jontay pled guilty to a federal conspiracy crime and could face over four years in prison when he’s sentenced.Shannon Sharpe and his brother Sterling make history at 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonyShannon Sharpe (L) with his brother Sterling Sharpe - Source: ImagnShannon Sharpe and his brother Sterling made history at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony this year. They became the first set of brothers to be inducted in Canton, Ohio.Shannon, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens, was inducted in 2011. Sterling, who played seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was enshrined this year.Shannon was emotional when Sterling was inducted this year and expressed his pride and admiration for his brother's accomplishments.