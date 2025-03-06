“He got to come to the New York Giants” - Kai Cenat sets record straight on Travis Hunter’s NFL destination

Popular online streamer Kai Cenat has thrown his support behind football sensation Travis Hunter's signing with his hometown New York Giants in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Cenat is a New York-born influencer with millions of fans on YouTube and other streaming sites. Hunter took the Heisman Trophy home as college football's most valuable player in 2024, as he became the first player since Charles Woodson in 1997 to take home the award while playing both offense and defense.

On Thursday, Cenat was on ESPN's SportsCenter, where he delivered his appeal for Hunter to sign with the Giants. They possess the third overall pick in this year's draft.

"He got to come to the New York Giants," Cenat said. "We need something, I feel like New York, we need something. I want to see our city really get active.

"Win something like, whether it's basketball, football, that's New York. I want to see him out here, you feel me? I'm for the people of New York. We just need our time. I feel like it's been way long overdue, and I feel like I'm ready for it."

Sports Illustrated ran a story on Wednesday that proposed Hunter would be an ideal fit for the Giants, possibly teaming with Malik Nabers.

Travis Hunter is the draft option teams can't figure out

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

According to BBC Sport reporter Ben Collins, NFL clubs have a real dilemma with the 21-year-old hopeful.

Travis Hunter both played cornerback and wide receiver at an elite level for Colorado in 2024. On defense, he had four interceptions, and on offense, he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played 714 (87%) of Colorado's snaps on offense and 748 (83%) of their snaps on defense during the last season.

"They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it, but I tell them I'm just different," Hunter said to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The NFL has not had a true two-way player since Chuck Bednarik played center and linebacker for Philadelphia from 1949-56.

Hunter's college coach, Deion Sanders, has told teams not to draft his star player if they don't intend to use him on both sides of the ball.

