"He got his head coach fired": Ex-NFL scout mocks Caleb Williams with brutal reminder ahead of Lions vs. Bears Week 2 clash

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly took a shot at Caleb Williams ahead of their Week 2 showdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. He was responding to a tweet shared by the Chicago Bears Network, which highlighted the quarterback's performance the last time he played in Detroit.The Chicago Bears took on the Lions in Detroit in November 2024. In that game, Caleb Williams completed 20 of the 39 passes he attempted for 256 yards and three passing touchdowns. Despite this, they lost the game 23-20. Daniel Kelly mocked the quarterback, stating that he got the team's former coach, Matt Eberflus, fired after this game.&quot;Yeah, I remember Caleb Williams last time in Detroit. He got his head coach fired,&quot; Kelly wrote.During his rookie debut as the starting quarterback last year, Williams could only muster a 5-12 campaign with the team. After a six-game losing streak, the team decided to fire Matt Eberflus midseason in November. Thomas Brown took over as the interim head coach for the rest of the season before the hiring of Ben Johnson in January.Caleb Williams started year two with a disappointing 24-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week at Soldier Field. He had completed 21 of the 35 passes he attempted for 210 yards and two total touchdowns.Caleb Williams opens up about improving his passing accuracyOne of the biggest problems that the quarterback had throughout the entire offseason was his passing accuracy. Last week against the Vikings, Williams had a great passing completion rate, completing 13 of the 16 passes in the first half.However, the second half painted a completely different picture. Williams made several errors and mistakes that resulted in his team losing their 11-point lead at home. The quarterback opened up about this accuracy issue while expressing his frustration over it.&quot;You did everything right up to that point right, and then you miss a pass. And it's frustrating,&quot; Williams said as per ESPN. &quot;That's something that we practice on, something that we get after and something that I'm going to keep getting after, keep correcting.&quot;&quot;Passes that I feel that I typically don't miss in those moments and situations, especially with some of the passes being what they were and how wide open. You miss and you move on. You correct and you find ways to get better.&quot;After a 0-1 start to the season, the pressure is mounting on Williams to deliver on the field. Can he lead his team to victory in Week 2 at Ford Field against the Lions?